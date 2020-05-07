Who said it? Take our quiz to see if you know your Gemma Collins from your Miss Piggy!

They are both TV icons in their own right, known and loved for their diva-like behaviour.

The ladies in question both have manes of long, blonde hair and to say they've both been a little unlucky in love would be an understatement.

Yes, we're talking about Diva On Lockdown star Gemma Collins and the indisputable stand-out star of The Muppets, Miss Piggy.

Take our quiz to see if you're the ultimate Gemma Collins fan (Credit: Splash News)

Both aren't shy when it comes to voicing their opinions either, and now you can test your knowledge with our fun-packed who said it quiz.

Read on to test if you can tell the two apart…

Who said it – Gemma Collins or Miss Piggy?

1. “I always make sure I have a handheld mirror – just in case you get any bogeys up your nose and you’re talking to someone.”

2. "I am every woman! I’ve got brains, beauty and booty, and if they’re not gonna come and grab this up well then… whatever!"

Read more: Aldi launches three retro sweet flavoured gins

3. "Smart cooks realise that the easiest cookbook to use is the Yellow Pages and the handiest appliance in the kitchen is the telephone."

4. “Sometimes with the job I do – with people fluffing about you – you think you’re Mariah Carey sometimes.”

The Muppets star is also pretty diva-like and outspoken (Credit: Splash News)

5. "Many people think money is something to be set aside for a rainy day. But honestly, how much money do you really need for a dozen or so hours of inclement weather?"

6. "There is only one gift you should accept on your first date – diamonds."

7. "I've never seen gruel in my life. I thought it was made up for Oliver Twist."

Read more: Pub chain makes plans to reopen beer gardens when lockdown lifts

8. "When you are in love with someone you want to be near him all the time – except when you are out buying things and charging them to him."

You're over halfway!

9. "My book's gonna be bigger than the Bible. And do you know why? Because this is going to spread cheer like the Bible."

10. "This is very expensive hair and it's all frazzled because you haven't got heated rollers. So you can pay for me to have a new set of extensions. Straighteners are what weirdos use on their hair."

My book's gonna be bigger than the Bible. And do you know why? Because this is going to spread cheer like the Bible.

11. "You have to be going to a pretty awful place if getting there is half the fun."

12. "I don’t care what you think of me, unless you think I’m awesome. In which case you are right."

13. "My nephew asked me what I'd like for Christmas. I said a lifetime supply of toilet rolls because I've been so busy recently the amount of times I've gone in there and been caught short. The more famous I become, the more normal I need things around me."

Is Gemma Collins the ultimate diva? (Credit: Splash News)

14. "If you’re feeling tired and you hug a tree, you can get the most amazing energy. Just calm your mind, ground your feet on the grass, hug that tree – and you will get the most amazing vibrations from the tree."

15. "Style comes in all shapes and sizes. Therefore, the bigger you are, the more style you have."

Answers:

1. GC; 2. GC; 3. MP; 4. GC; 5. MP; 6. MP; 7. GC; 8. MP; 9. GC ; 10. GC; 11. MP; 12. MP; 13. GC ; 14. GC; 15. MP.

Catch Gemma in Diva On Lockdown, Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe.

How did you do? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.