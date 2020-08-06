White chocolate Munchies are launching in the UK next week and chocoholics are thrilled

White chocolate Munchies are launching in the UK next week and chocoholics couldn't be happier.

Instagram foodie Kev's Snack Reviews shared the news to his page.

He wrote: "Munchies White Chocolate are launching in Asda next week! Best news this year!"

White chocolate Munchies are launching next week (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

And, after the year 2020 is shaping up to be so far, he might just be right.

What do we know about the white chocolate Munchies?

The sweets are set to launch in Asda next week, on Thursday (August 13), in fact.

They will come in a 94g sharer bag size, although we can neither confirm nor deny that we will be sharing ours.

Will you be sharing yours? Because we probably won't share ours…

Read more: Iceland launches delicious new Rocky Road Cheesecake

Munchies makers Nestle has announced the treats will be around for a limited time only.

For those not in the know, Munchies are delicious chocolate squares filled with gooey caramel and a crisp biscuit centre.

They've been taken to the next level now milk chocolate has been swapped for white, though.

Munchies' Cat Mews said: "Munchies has been a popular brand for over 60 years, but we know that consumers love an on-trend twist to a classic too."

The sweets will be sold exclusively at Asda and available in a sharer pack (Credit: Asda)

She added: "Fans couldn’t wait to try Munchies Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Munchies Cookie Dough when they launched last year, and we are sure that white chocolate Munchies will prove just as popular an addition to the range."

Looking at the comments on Instagram, we think she might just be right.

Read more: Baileys Sea Salt Caramel Fudge spotted on sale at TK Maxx

"Yasssss cannot wait!" exclaimed one Munchies fan.

"On my goshhh I love the regular ones," said another.

"Am I dreaming?!"

"These are going to be lush!" said a third.

Another declared: "2020 is saved!"

"Am I dreaming?!" another asked in disbelief.

"Shut the front door," said another, tagging several pals.

"Shut the back door, too," came the reply.

"This is a game changer!" said another.

"So excited! I'm all over this," another fan declared.

Others spoke for us all when they said they decided the sweets were set to be their "new obsession".

As we said, they're limited edition, so catch them while you can!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you'll be trying them.