As Tom Kerridge flogs steak for £87, here’s how much his fellow celebrity chefs charge!

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge has been slammed for pricing many fans out of dining at his restaurant with his £87 steak.

Tom, who has appeared on shows like The Great British Menu and MasterChef, charges the sky-high price for a cut at his pub in Marlow.

It’s the only pub in the UK with two Michelin stars, but that hasn’t stopped critics from blasting the eye-watering cost.

Tom has defended the price, saying: “Those prices include everything, VAT and service. No additional service charge at all.

“Also I pay staff properly and treat their job as a professional career. Perhaps the real cost of dining should be addressed.

“Unpretentious does not mean cheap.”

But how does it compare to what other celebrity chefs are charging?

Tom Kerridge has shocked fans with the price of his £87 steak (Credit: Splashnews)

Tom Kerridge – £87 steak

Tom’s quaint pub, The Hand & Flowers, is described as “rustic and whitewashed” with “haute cuisine with modern twists”.

Those after a decent steak will need to face the prospect of re-mortgaging their homes, considering the whopping price tag!

Heston Blumenthal – £54 steak

Channel 4 star Heston is no stranger to being on TV, and his prices reflect as such.

His restaurant, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, is located inside the gorgeous Mandarin Oriental hotel in Hyde Park, London.

The celebrity chef offers diners the chance to dig into one of his steaks for £54.

Marcus has a restaurant in London (Credit: BBC)

Marcus Wareing – £49 steak

London-based restaurant Marcus is a contemporary European Michelin-starred restaurant from British chef Marcus Wareing.

It’s set within five-star The Berkeley Hotel in Knightsbridge.

While his steak is a little more expensive, it’s still markedly cheaper than Tom Kerridge’s offering.

Marcus charges £49 for a dry-aged Galloway beef fillet.

Michel Roux Jr – £48.60 steak

Michel’s restaurant was first opened all the way back in 1967, and it has since gone on to become a huge success.

The celebrity chef offers diners fine French cuisine, and the prices aren’t that bad either.

While Michel doesn’t offer a steak, he does have a cut of veal on the menu, coming in at £48.60.

Gordon has one of the cheaper celebrity steaks (Credit: Splashnews)

Gorden Ramsay – £37 steak

Gordon Ramsay has a few restaurants dotted around London, and his latest is named Bread Street Kitchen.

With locations spread across the capital, Gordon’s cooking has proved a popular choice for many diners.

Those looking for a steak can tuck into one for £37, less than half of what Gordon’s rival charges.

Marco Pierre White – £33 steak

Marco Pierre White trained some of the UK’s most renowned chefs, including Gordon Ramsay himself.

The Hell’s Kitchen star owns London Steakhouse Co, where he invites guests to dine on the finest cuts of beef.

Compared to Tom Kerridge, it’s an absolute bargain too, coming in at just £33.

So there you have it, Marco offers the cheapest celebrity steak in the UK! Who would have thought?!

