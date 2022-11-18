When is Black Friday is the question on many Brits’ lips at the moment – but the shopping super-event does come with a warning from Martin Lewis.

Black Friday is the term for the first Friday after Thanksgiving and is something that originated in America.

Typically it marks the start of the Christmas shopping period and sees stores offer highly-promoted sales at discounted prices.

However, could the offers actually be too good to be true? Martin has waded in…

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday November 24.

As a result, this means Black Friday takes place on Friday November 25.

Cyber Monday sees online retailers getting in on the act.

Their discounts traditionally go live on Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Monday November 28.

However, you can’t have failed to notice that deals have been online for a couple of weeks now.

And this appears to be what prompted Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis to offer Brits some advice.

Martin Lewis offers Black Friday advice

With the Autumn Statement dropping yesterday, the cost-of-living crisis is as real as ever.

And while the event does throw up what appears to be brilliant shopping deals, Martin has a word of warning.

Namely, if you didn’t need it before Black Friday when it was full price, paying half price for it now just means you’ve been suckered in by the Black Friday marketing.

Martin took to Twitter to give his followers some advice.

He said: “My Black Friday shopping memo… If you were going to buy it anyway and it’s half price, you’ve saved 50%.

“If you weren’t going to buy it, but do because it’s half price, you’ve wasted 100%.”

One follower agreed and replies: “I used to try and explain this way of thinking to the mother of my kids. She would find it hard to resist a deal. I kept saying by not buying the items, was a saving of 100%!”

Black Friday deals that are too good to miss

However, you can work the event to your advantage if, as Martin said, you were planning on buying something that just happens to be on offer before it was on offer.

With Christmas just over a month away, many have said they’ll take the opportunity to buy their gifts while they’re on offer.

And this would constitute a saving.

One person responded to Martin and said: “Getting most of my kids’ Christmas presents and a treat for myself for half price IS a bargain.”

Deals are already live

Many online retailers have started their sales early.

Amazon’s deals went online earlier today (November 18).

Offers on Christmas gifts, home appliances, electricals and fashion and beauty are now live.

John Lewis, Boots, Currys and Argos also have early Black Friday deals.

And, if you’re in the market for an air fryer, Currys appears to be the place to head.

It’s offering a £249 Tefal air fryer for £149 – a huge £100 off!

