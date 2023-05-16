Expert issues warning over new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature as adulterers rejoice

An expert has issued a warning over a new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature – but adulterers are most definitely going to appreciate it!

It’s fair to say having a mooch on a partner’s phone is nothing new. However this brand-new feature will allow users to keep their mega-secret convos locked up with a password…

And of course, the internet had A LOT to say about this “cheating upgrade” – including an expert, who issued a major warning to users about it.

A new feature has launched on WhatsApp chat (Credit: Pixabay)

New WhatsApp Chat Lock feature launches

According to the business, the Chat Lock feature was rolled out as part of WhatsApp’s efforts to keep messages “private and secure”.

The realm of cheating has just entered a whole new level of sophistication and advancement.

In a blog post, it said: “Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too.

“We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra-special chat arrives.”

‘Cheating has been upgraded’

And news of the feature left plenty of users floored. One Facebook user said: “This is so great and wonderful news thanks Mr. Cheating has been upgraded.”

Another added: “Wow, this is absolutely fascinating and groundbreaking! The realm of cheating has just entered a whole new level of sophistication and advancement. Thank you for enlightening us with this intriguing information.”

A third person chimed in: “On behalf of CPA (cheating partners association) we commend the great work you are doing.”

The feature has been hailed as a ‘cheating upgrade’ (Credit: Pexels)

Expert issues warning over WhatsApp Chat Lock feature

However, the feature has come under fire by some people – including a cybersecurity expert. They warned that it could be used for “nefarious purposes”. And recalled the recent incident that saw numerous Metropolitan Police officers get charged and sacked over discriminatory messages on WhatsApp.

Jake Moore, a global cybersecurity adviser at software firm ESET, spoke to MailOnline where he shared his concerns. He said: “It’s difficult to point the finger at who specifically would use the feature but it could suggest nefarious use indeed.

“Locking chats with a passcode adds a layer of security and improves privacy from prying eyes with physical contact. Many other privacy-focused chat applications are available but WhatsApp is the clear frontrunner with most people. Although messages are sent with end-to-end encryption (meaning that such messages cannot be intercepted) the key to unlocking these messages is the device passcode.”

