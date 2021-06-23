This Morning host Holly Willoughby looked glorious as she hosted the show in a ravishing red outfit today (June 23).

The blonde TV presenter hit yet another fashion high as she fronted the popular ITV daytime show alongside TV husband Phillip Schofield.

Holly let her followers know what she was wearing ahead of the show, posting her usual #HWstyle shot to Instagram.

Holly Willoughby looked ravishing in red today (Credit: ITV)

What outfit is Holly Willoughby wearing today?

Sharing her outfit to Instagram, This Morning star Holly revealed she was wearing a striking red and white floral dress.

It featured a sweetheart neckline, ruched sleeves and a racy thigh-high split.

Holly revealed: “Morning Wednesday… looking forward to chatting to @shaunryderx today… 🙌🏻… see you on @thismorning at 10am #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨ dress by @andotherstories.

The & Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress retails at £85.

However, there’s bad news for those who want to steal Holly’s style, it’s pretty much sold out in all but size 34 – a UK size 6.

It also comes in black and blue, but stock levels for those sadly aren’t much better.

What did Holly’s fans say about her outfit?

Holly’s fans soon decided they were in love with the colourful outfit.

Red love heart emojis, as well as the love heart eye emojis, soon flooded the post.

“Love this dress, so pretty,” said one fan.

Will Holly show more leg…?

Another added: “Love this dress, you look stunning.”

A third offered: “Red is definitely your colour. You look beautiful.”

“Love red on you. You look stunning,” said another.

Holly Willoughby wore this gorgeous red outfit to host This Morning today (Credit: & Other Stories)

Did everyone love it?

It appears so – some even commented on the glimpse of Holly’s tanned and toned pins.

“Oooh I’ve seen your leg, love it,” one gushed.

“Will Holly show more leg…?” another pondered, doubtless fixing their TV on ITV all morning.

We guess if viewing figures rise today at least we know why!

