Her #HWstyle upload is the highlight of our day, so what outfit is Holly Willoughby wearing today, Monday July 5?

If you haven’t been on Holly‘s social media yet, we’ll enlighten you.

It’s absolutely gorgeous and we can pretty much guarantee that you’ll be racing to the shops – or online store – to snap it up.

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in her sheer white dress (Credit: ITV)

What outfit is Holly Willoughby wearing today?

Holly posted her usual #HWstyle shot to Instagram before This Morning went live today.

She said: “Morning Monday! Today on @thismorning we are joined by the wonderfully fabulous @dwalliams … see you on @thismorning at 10am 💛 #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨ dress by @lkbennettlondon.”

Of course, the designer is a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, so you probably know what’s coming next…

It’s entirely gorgeous, but you might struggle to find it!

However, that isn’t because it’s sold out, the dress isn’t actually on sale yet…

ED! spoke to LK Bennett earlier today and we have it on good authority that the dress, called Honour, will be heading online very soon!

The price isn’t yet available, but judging from the price of others on the site, it could set you back around £300.

Happy shopping!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did Holly fans say about her outfit?

It got a thumbs up from fashion fans.

“Beautiful dress,” said one.

“Sheer stunner,” said another.

“You look beautiful in all white, Holly,” said another.

“You look beautiful as always,” another commented.

“Angelic,” another declared.

Others said it looked as though Holly was wearing a dress fit for a bride!

“Wedding bells are ringing when you look like a GODDESS,” they said.

What did Holly get up to this weekend?

It sounds like it was a busy weekend for the This Morning presenter.

Yesterday (July 4), she posted a selfie with her hair in a messy bun and her face pretty much free of make-up and told her followers about her day.

“One of those Sundays where I’ve got to be here, there and everywhere,” she said.

“However, I feel with this hair I can take on the world.”

