Holly Willoughby had yet another outfit winner as she hosted This Morning today (July 8).

The bubbly blonde presenter looked gorgeous in her white shirt dress.

In fact, some fans even declared that Holly was giving them “Marilyn Monroe” vibes.

Of course, Marilyn wore a white dress in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch – although we doubt Holly will go standing over any subway grates!

Holly Willoughby wore a white shirt dress on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What outfit did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Holly uploaded her usual #HWstyle shot ahead of This Morning.

She said: “What a night… still giddy on the wave of footbally dreaminess… #itscominghome 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.

“See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨ dress by @dai shoes by @reiss ⚽️.”

The DAI dress – called Happiness is a Shirt Dress – costs £275 and comes in sizes 6-16.

However, it is selling out fast – but it does also come in black.

Her shoes – the Kali Wedge Leather Strappy Wedged Sandals – are £80 from Reiss.

Sizes 4-7 were left online as we went to press and they’re also available in white.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

So what did Holly fans say about her dress?

“Love this dress,” said one.

“Love this look,” said another.

“Beautiful as always Holly,” a third commented.

“Another gorgeous dress Holly – you look absolutely beautiful,” another fan said.

One then pointed out her resemblance to the movie icon.

“Marilyn Monroe!” they said.

“This dress is giving me serious Marilyn vibes,” said another.

Clearly hoping she’d embrace the dress and have a Marilyn moment, one Holly fan got a little carried away.

Posting about England’s win, they said: “And Holly wears a see-through dress to celebrate! Great!”

Was anyone not a fan of her outfit?

Well… There is always one, it seems.

Yes, it appears you can’t please all of the people all of the time.

“Don’t like it, it’s ugly,” one critic declared.

However, they were soon shot down by Holly’s fans.

“You must be the only one – that dress is gorgeous!” they said.

