Holly Willoughby uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot ahead of This Morning today (July 6), revealing her outfit of the day.

It’s a very rarely occasion when Holly – or her stylist Danielle Whiteman – gets it wrong.

But sadly, after a fashion triumph at Wimbledon yesterday (July 5), today’s outfit on This Morning appears to have been a bit of a miss.

Holly Willoughby didn’t impress with her outfit on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What outfit did Holly Willoughby wear today?

The blonde presenter divided opinion with the dress – some loved it, some hated it.

However, the Holly effect was clearly in full swing regardless as, at the time of writing, it was pretty much sold out online.

Holly said: “Morning Tuesday… the wonderful @julietsear is making a ‘snackadium’ today… an actual edible football stadium… yuuuum! See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨ dress by @rixo.”

The Jennifer Gingham Rose Mix Navy Cream Short Sleeve Midi Dress retails at £295 and comes in sizes 6-16.

However, only very few were left on the site last time we checked.

So if you are a fan, dig out that credit card and buy buy buy!

It’s fair to say you won’t have a lot of competition from Holly’s Instagram followers.

What did Holly Willoughby fans say about her outfit?

Many of them likened the dress to a tablecloth, while others said she looked like a dinner lady wearing a tabard.

“You always look stunning but not a fan of the dress,” said one.

“Girl….. this outfit is a NO. You’re really beautiful Holly but this dress… burn it!

“Not a fan of this dress….. It’s so unusual. And not in a good way,” another commented.

“Hideous,” said a third.

“Oh god that’s an awful dress! Everything is wrong with it!” another declared.

“Girl….. this outfit is a NO. You’re really beautiful Holly but this dress… burn it!” instructed another.

“Tablecloth,” said another.

“Oh no!! Looks like a tablecloth,” another agreed.

“Sorry but this dress is giving me dinner lady vibes… It’s like you’re wearing a tabard,” another commented.

“You look beautiful, but the dress is giving me dinner lady vibes,” another agreed.

Holly and Phil on Tuesday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Some people did like Holly’s dress, though

However, some people did like the dress – but not the price tag!

“Wish I could afford this dress, it’s stunning, you look gorgeous,” said one fan of the look

“Lovely dress but £295 is a lot for day wear,” another said.

“Stunning dress Holly,” said a third.

“Love the dress!! Looking amazing HW,” said another.

