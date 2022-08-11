What is the BeReal social media app and why has it gone viral on TikTok?

The BeReal social media app is the latest trend taking over TikTok, but what exactly is it and why has it gone viral?

When you think there can’t possibly be another social media app to download, another one grips the world.

BeReal is the latest app taking the internet by storm and it has a rather important message behind it.

BeReal is the latest social media craze! (Credit: YouTube/BeReal)

What is the BeReal app?

BeReal encourages users to share photos of themselves and their immediate surroundings at a random point every day.

This means users will have two minutes to drop everything and take the snap. It captures the front camera shot as well as the back camera.

The app, which was released in 2020, aims to encourage people to be more authentic without filters.

So why has it gone viral?

Well, it seems the main reason the app has suddenly gone viral this year is because of the outcome of the images.

As users only have two minutes to capture the photo, it can reveal some pretty funny results.

Many users have brought other people into the challenge too.

Some people shared their experiences on the app via TikTok. One user showed the results after asking a stranger to take a photo.

One TikTok user shared the moment she asked a stranger to take a photo of her and her friend.

However, of course, BeReal takes a photo using the front and back cameras.

The results showed the two friends posing as well as the facial expression of the person taking the photo.

Meanwhile, others shared results of when the app caught them at a bad moment!

One TikTok user shared a montage of funny photos the app had captured.

She wrote: “When all the girls’ BeReals are cute but yours is the complete opposite.”

People online have been sharing their opinions on the app. People are loving it and the results they’ve got.

One person said on TikTok: “We need to make this app even more popular.”

Another wrote: “It makes me want to do more with my day, I want to be able to show off my adventures!”

