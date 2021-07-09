Holly Willoughby hosted her last This Morning of the season today (July 9) and she did it in a gorgeous cherry-print wrap dress.

Ahead of the show, Holly posted her usual #HWstyle shot.

She told her followers: “Morning Friday… don’t get to say that very often… last day of term for us today before we head off for the summer… lots of fun to be had! See you on @thismorning at 10am.”

Holly Willoughby wore a cherry-print dress today to host her last This Morning of the season (Credit: ITV)

So what dress did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Holly wore an orange cherry-print midi wrap dress by Rouje.

The Gabin dress costs £180 and comes in sizes 34 (UK size 6) to 44 (UK size 16).

However, it’s pretty much sold out online, with the Holly effect clearly in full swing!

The website stated: “Its timeless wrap-over cut highlights the leg, slims the waist and enhances the neckline. And the puffy sleeves will make your arms look so good.”

Not that Holly needs any help, she always looks entirely gorgeous!

So what did This Morning viewers say about the post?

Holly fans loved the dress – but did have a bit of a grumble as the presenter said goodbye for the summer.

“I love this dress, you look absolutely stunning as usual,” said one. “You’re going be missed but hope you have the best holidays.”

Another commented: “Such a lovely dress! Enjoy the summer hols.”

“Have a great holiday. I’ll miss these daily style posts,” said another.

“I’m going to miss you Holly – enjoy your summer,” said a fourth.

“Holly you look beautiful, will miss you but have the best holidays and see you in seven weeks,” another said.

Emotional Holly fans ‘will miss’ This Morning host

Others appeared emotional at the prospect of not seeing Holly on screen for a couple of months.

They posted: “😢 ohh I will miss you a lot 😢.”

Others said they’d be turning off when Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford took over on Monday (July 12).

“Absolutely gutted, roll on September. I shan’t be watching it over the summer,” they declared.

Other Holly fans agreed.

“Won’t be watching this morning again till September when you and Phil return,” they said.

“Have a great summer.”

