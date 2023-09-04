Scales and tape measure
‘Game-changing’ weight loss drug available on the NHS launches today amid limited supply

It can help people lose more than 10% of their body weight

By Gabrielle Cracknell

A new weight loss drug has become available on the NHS today (September 4).

The Wegovy injection, which is being hailed as a “game-changer”, can help people lose more than 10 per cent of their body weight, reports claim.

Wegovy was expected to be available in Britain earlier this year, but its roll-out was pushed back due to a limited supply. This has also meant that fewer people will be able to access it than previously anticipated.

Wegovy will help provide an additional option to support people living with obesity

Novo Nordisk, the firm launching the drug, said: “We believe the launch of Wegovy will help provide an additional option to support people living with obesity in the UK. It will be available in specialist NHS weight management services for people who meet the criteria or privately through a registered healthcare professional.”

The firm said that from today it will roll out a “controlled and limited” supply of Wegovy across the UK. They also admitted supplies will be “constrained for the foreseeable future”.

More about the new weight loss drug

Wegovy is based on the drug semaglutide, the same ingredient as the diabetes medication Ozempic. Ozempic jabs have been rapidly growing in popularity in the USA. They have been used by celebrities such as Sharon Osbourne and Amy Schumer.

Semaglutide works to suppress the appetite, through mimicking a hormone that makes you feel full, therefore preventing overeating. It only needs to be injected once a week.

Government ministers are hoping the new drug will help tackle the UK’s growing weight problem. Currently, around 3 in 10 adults in England are obese.

