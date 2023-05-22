Brits set for blistering bank holiday weekend with Met Office predicting hottest day of the year so far

The weekend weather forecast is predicting sunshine for Brits so you might want to dig out your bikini and trunks and start planning a BBQ!

The Met Office is predicting blistering sun ahead of the bank holiday weekend. At long last, we might even be getting the hottest day of the year so far on Thursday (May 25).

It’s looking like sunny weather this bank holiday weekend! (Credit: Pexels)

Sunny weather in store for bank holiday weekend

For a while it’s felt like summer might never come. We’ve had a bit of a grim Spring this year in the UK, with England recording its wettest March in four decades.

But, fear not, hot weather will soon be on the way according to weather forecasters! In fact, it’s set to be warmer over here than in Malaga this weekend, according to reports.

Clear skies will allow more of the May sunshine to reach ground level, gradually raising temperatures to expected highs of 25°C for a day or two.

According to the Met Office, parts of the UK could be enjoying 25C heat by Thursday. This weather is then set to hang around throughout the bank holiday weekend and into the following week.

East Wales, the West Midlands and South West England are expected to get the very best of the hot weather. While there is a small chance of some cloud and light rain in the North West, this is expected to dissolve quickly.

Forecasters are predicting high temperatures across the UK this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

High pressure currently dominating the UK will make for “settled weather for many, with dry sunny conditions,” Met Office spokesman Oliver Claydon told Sky News.

He continued: “Clear skies will allow more of the May sunshine to reach ground level, gradually raising temperatures to expected highs of 25°C for a day or two.”

Meanwhile, Malaga is only expected to reach 23C maximum. Sucks to be there, we guess!

And it seems the good news doesn’t stop there! Weather forecasters have also predicted temperatures staying above average right the way to mid-June…

