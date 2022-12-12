In the latest UK weather forecast, the Met Office has issued a four-day snow and ice warning.

Weather warnings are in place across the UK as the wintry conditions continue throughout this week.

And “significant” snowfall could be on the way – even as the weather becomes milder by the end of the weekend.

Going by the weather forecast for the UK over the coming days, it may be a good idea to wrap up warm (Credit: Met Office – UK Weather YouTube)

Weather forecast UK: Will there be more snow?

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert warned: “The cold conditions will remain in situ during this week.

“In many places daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, while overnight temperatures have the potential to drop below -10 C in rural parts of Scotland.”

Furthermore, the UK continues to be at risk of sleet, snow and freezing fog patches.

Mr Lehnert continued: “During Monday many national severe weather warnings are in force for ice over south-east England with a warning of snow and ice for northern Scotland.

“Warnings for snow and ice will continue to be a feature of the forecast until the end of the week.”

Warnings for snow and ice will continue to be a feature of the forecast until the end of the week.

He added: “By the end of the weekend there is a signal that we may see a shift in type away from the Arctic-dominated conditions with milder and wetter weather coming in from the Atlantic.

“This transition could bring the risk of significant, but highly transient, snowfall before quickly turning to rain.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

Snow falls in north London over the past weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Cold weather can have serious consequences for health’

A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert – issued by the UK Health Security Agency – is currently in place until Friday December 16. It covers all of England.

Additionally, Dr Agostinho Sousa of the UKHSA advises people consider how their health may be affected by the conditions.

He said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.

“In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18°C if you can.

“Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”

With ice warnings ⚠️ in place across Northern Ireland and SE England… …here is some advice for driving in these difficult conditions. Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/3tGjUeyFGz — Met Office (@metoffice) December 12, 2022

In further advice to drivers, Darren Clark, the Severe Weather Resilience Manager at National Highways, said appropriate measures are being taken to ensure transport continues as efficiently as possible.

“Gritters continue to undertake salt spreading over the coming days where needed during the first significant operation of this autumn and winter season on motorways and major A-roads amid colder temperatures across the country,” he said.

Read more: UK weather: Brits warned of ‘wintery hazards, freezing fog and snow’ as ‘Arctic blast’ to batter country for days

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.