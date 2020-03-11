Walkers unveils a savoury Sensations Easter 'egg' that's filled with crisps and wine!

The good people at Walkers appear to have been listening into our top-secret conversations about the makings of a good night in.

Wine, crisps and a good old boxset top our list – and now we can get all three thanks to a new Easter "egg" that's just been launched.

Available on Amazon, the Walkers Sensations Easter "Egg" is priced at £19.99 and on sale now.

Walkers has launched a savoury Sensations Easter egg (Credit: Walkers)

In the midst of a chocolate egg bombardment (not that we are complaining), comes a newcomer to the Easter scene – the savoury egg.

The Sensations limited-edition offering contains all the ingredients for an indulgent night in.

Included in the box is a 150g sharing bag of Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli crisps and a snack bowl to put them in.

However, that's not all, because what are crisps without wine?

Bottoms up! The crisps egg also features a bottle of red (Credit: Walkers)

And Walkers has come up trumps, including a full-size bottle of organic red Malbec wine that has been perfectly paired for flavour, and a pair of trendy stemless glasses.

Surely there's nowhere better to tuck in than in front of the box, which is handy as a £5 Amazon Prime Video voucher is also included in this little Easter bundle.

The launch comes after research revealed that nearly a third of Brits prefers a savoury treat over sweet at Easter, and more than two thirds prefer a night in to a night out.

There’s a growing trend for savoury over sweet at Easter because 37% of the public think savoury snacks are available in more exciting flavours and one in five say they think chocolate Easter eggs are for kids.

The components of the "egg" – which come packaged in a premium Easter egg box – were picked based on what Brits think makes the perfect night in.

Walkers' Ali Kirk said: "We know there’s a growing trend for savoury over sweet at Easter because 37% of the public think savoury snacks are available in more exciting flavours and one in five say they think chocolate Easter eggs are for kids."

Crisps, wine and a night in front of the box could be yours this Easter (Credit: Walkers)

Ali added: "Clearly the ultimate night in involves a carefully balanced combination of ingredients. We’ve worked hard to identify the perfect mix and have brought it to life with this limited-edition alternative Easter egg."

"It’s a unique savoury alternative to the traditional chocolate Easter egg and a true feast for the senses," she concluded.

And, in even better news, the egg will be delivered free of charge the day after you place your online order.

