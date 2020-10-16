Walkers has launched sausage roll flavour crisps and it’s like all our Christmases have come at once.

The little packets of deliciousness are on sale today (October 16).

And, as well as tasting good, you can also guarantee that you’ll feel pretty good while eating them as a proportion of the packet price is heading straight to charity.

Walkers has teamed up with social media star LadBaby for the limited-edition Christmas launch.

And, as it’s soon to be the season of goodwill, 5p from every packet sold will go to the Trussell Trust, which supports a network of food banks across the UK.

Introducing the new Walkers sausage roll flavour crisps (Credit: Walkers)

What do they taste like?

So will you be sat there munching on a packet, thinking you’re chowing down on a Greggs sausage roll?

Well yes, it appears so.

A rep told ED!: “They taste just like sausage rolls.”

“Yes please!” said one soon-to-be fan on Instagram.

The iconic sausage roll meets Britain’s favourite crisps – what’s not to love?

“Oh dear lord!” another exclaimed, using the love heart eyes emoji.

“I have to try these for sure,” said a third.

However, before all you veggies start to feel left out over not being able to indulge in the crisps this Christmas, we’re happy to reveal that you can!

Yes, Walkers’ new sausage roll crisps are suitable for vegetarians.

Money from the sale of each bag will go to food bank charity Trussell Trust (Credit: Walkers)

Merry crisp-mas!

“It’s the crisp flavour the nation didn’t know it was waiting for – Walkers has today announced the launch of new limited-edition sausage roll flavour crisps for the festive season.”

Walkers’ Philippa Pennington said: “We’re excited to be adding one of the nation’s most loved flavours – sausage rolls – to our offering this festive season, and supporting the amazing work of the Trussell Trust in the process.

“With huge demand for food banks this year, we want everyone to get behind LadBaby and help to raise even more money at Christmas for the Trussell Trust. There’s never been a more important time.”

LadBaby star Mark Hoyle added: “The iconic sausage roll meets Britain’s favourite crisps – what’s not to love? It’s the ultimate mash up of two British classics. In my opinion, these sausage roll flavour crisps are the best flavour that Walkers has ever made.”

He added: “It’s also worth noting that no sausage rolls were harmed in the making of these crisps, so even vegetarians can get in on the action.”

Trussell Trust chief exec Emma Revie also commented on the charity team-up.

Social media star LadBaby stars in the new campaign (Credit: Walkers)

She said: “It’s not right that anyone needs to use a food bank, at any time of year. But this can change – we can build a future where everyone can afford the basics.

“All of the money raised will help us support our network of food banks to provide emergency help to people, and work towards a UK where everyone has enough money for the essentials.”

Where can I get them?

The new Power of Sausage Roll flavour crisps are on sale now.

The 32.6g single pack costs 69p, the 65g sharer bag costs £1 and the 25g five-bag multipack costs £1.

You can pick them up in major retailers nationwide, including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Co-Op.

