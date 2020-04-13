Walkers is selling crisps inspired by your favourite Nando's and Pizza Express dishes

For those of you missing your favourite items off the Nando's and Pizza Express menu, Walkers has an exciting new launch that's just for you.

The Walkers Taste Icons range features six new flavours, each inspired by a popular menu item at one of five UK restaurant chains.

The news will come as music to the ears – and tummies – of those missing their Nando's fix due to UK lockdown rules.

The Peri-Peri crisps launch has thrilled Nando's fans (Credit: Walkers)

In March, Pizza Express and Nando's were just two of the chains who closed all stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, you can still get that delicious restaurant taste with the new crisps.

They're on sale in supermarkets now.

Walkers has teamed up with Nando's, Pizza Express, Yo!, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Las Iguanas for the launch.

Nando's fans will love the new Peri-Peri Chicken crisps, a take on perhaps the eatery's most popular dish.

Pizza Express crisps

Meanwhile, pizza lovers have the choice of two different pizzas from the Pizza Express menu.

Pizza Express fans are also in luck (Credit: Walkers)

Choose from the American Hot – a delicious blend of tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and chilli peppers.

Or opt for the classic Margherita if you're missing your cheese and tomato pizza fix.

There's also cheeseburger-flavour crisps from GBK.

The Las Iguanas and Walkers team up sees the crisp branch launch a chilli con carne-flavoured bag.

While sushi eatery Yo! offers up its delicious katsu curry in a crisp.

I can almost taste the spice on my tongue now!

Customers can pick up a single packet for 69p, while a grab bag costs 84p.

If you're in the mood for sharing, a five-bag multi-pack costs £1.

A 15-bag multi-pack, meanwhile, costs £2.50.

One foodie blogger posted a picture of the multi-packs on the shelves of Home Bargains.

One follower said: "OMG Nando's crisps!"

Pizza Express's Margherita is also in the Taste Icons range (Credit: Walkers)

"Wow!" said another, adding quite a few love heart eye emojis.

"Oooh they sound nice," said another.

"OMG they will sell out quick for sure," said another of the limited-edition treats.

"The Nando's chicken ones," another fan drooled.

"I can almost taste the spice on my tongue now," they added.

2-for-1 meal vouchers

The crisps also come with a 2-for-1 restaurant meal voucher on each pack.

However, due to lockdown regulations, the vouchers aren't able to be used at the moment.

As a result, both Walkers and the partner restaurants have pushed the redemption deadline back to December.

