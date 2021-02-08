Valentine’s Day is almost upon us and, this year, thanks to lockdown, we’re all about the meal deals.

Everyone who’s anyone is offering one, with heart-shaped burgers, juicy steaks and a Love Linguine on the menu.

All the major supermarkets – including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Iceland and Aldi – have pocket-friendly Valentine’s meal deals set to launch.

So if you’re looking for inspiration for that romantic dinner for two come February 14, read on, because we’ve got you covered.

Love Linguine, prawn cocktail and heart-shaped churros are in the M&S deal (Credit: M&S)

What’s in the M&S Valentine’s meal deal?

The M&S meal deal will set you back £20 this year.

For this, you’ll get one starter, one main, one side, one dessert, one drink and one box of chocolates.

All serve two.

It’s available from February 10-14.

And one of the main meal options, the Love Linguine, is inspired by the Disney film Lady and The Tramp – and features 50cm-long pasta.

Scallops, prawn cocktail, steak, chicken kiev, heart-shaped churros and a bottle of pink fizz are also part of the offer.

Asda’s Valentine’s offering costs £15 (Credit: Asda)

What is Asda offering for February 14?

Asda’s meal deal is available from now till Valentine’s Day.

It costs £15 and you’ll get a starter and a main for two, two sides, one dessert and one drink or a box of Thorntons chocolates.

Among the starters you can pick from are runny Scotch eggs, tempura prawns and breaded camembert.

Lamb shanks, steak with pink peppercorn butter, ravioli and burgers are among the mains.

Sticky toffee pudding, a melt-in-the-middle chocolate pud and macarons are among the desserts.

Cava, prosecco, malbec, pinot grigio and non-alcoholic options are all on the drinks menu.

A camembert tear and share and beef wellington will tempt lovers at Morrisons (Credit: Morrisons)

What’s on the menu at Morrisons?

Over at Morrisons, the Valentine’s meal deal will set you back £15 for a starter, main, two sides, dessert and chocs or a drink.

The camembert tear and share starter has our name all over it.

Mains include mushroom and leek bake, beef wellington and salmon.

Dessert, meanwhile, includes a choice of salted caramel profiteroles, raspberry panna cotta and tarte au citron.

Iceland’s offering is a total bargain this year (Credit: Iceland)

What can I get at Iceland?

Iceland has come up trumps with its Valentine’s offering, which is available till February 16.

You can pick up two steak, chips and onions for £8 and the store is also offering two mains and one dessert from the Gino D’Acampo range for £8.

Gino’s range features things like meatballs, lasagne, pizza and beef cannelloni.

Tiramisu or chocolate fondant are on the This Morning chef’s dessert menu.

Heart-shaped pink peppercorn butter adds a romantic twist on Aldi’s steak (Credit: Aldi)

What’s in the Aldi Valentine’s meal deal?

Aldi‘s budget offering is on sale from February 10 till stocks last.

And we imagine it’s going to fly off the shelves as you can pick up a meal for two for as little as £7.55.

The supermarket isn’t offering a set price meal deal this year, but a mix-and-match extravaganza.

It’s offering heart-shaped garlic bread, lamb shanks, duck in plum sauce, steak and beef wellington, as well as mini pancakes and white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake for dessert.

If you want three courses and a side, you can pick this up from as little as £7.55.

The melt-in-the-middle chocolate puds look divine (Credit: Co-op)

What’s on sale in the Co-op deal?

Steak, salmon en croute, lasagne, chocolate orange tortes and sticky toffee pudding are in the Co-op deal, which is available from February 10-16.

It includes a starter, main, side, dessert and a drink – that all serve two – for £15.

If you want a non-alcoholic drink, the price drops to £12.

What is Sainsbury’s doing in terms of meal deals this Valentine’s?

Sainsbury’s is another supermarket that isn’t doing a strict meal deal. Instead it’s also opting for a mix-and-match selection.

Choose a starter, main, side, dessert, plus a bottle of wine or chocolates for £20 or less in the offer, which runs from February 10-14.

However, one word of warning, you’ll only save money if you pick things that total more than £20.

If your choice comes in under £20, you’ll pay the regular price.

Scallop gratin, crab and oysters are all on the list of starters, while mains include sirloin steaks, fish pie, pizza and a nut roast.

Lots of yummy GU desserts in a range of flavours appear to make up most of the afters options.

Steak, chips and fizz look set to be a popular choice this Valentine’s Day (Credit: Tesco)

Tesco’s dine-in options

Tesco’s Valentine’s meal deal cost £15 and includes starter, main, side, one vegetable dish, a dessert and a drink.

Heart-shaped brownies, rump steak and salmon and watercress tartlets get our vote this year.

Waitrose also has a £20 dine-in offer on one starter, one main, two sides, dessert and a drink or box of chocolates.

The heart-shaped praline hearts for dessert look particularly nice!

Heck is delivering its Lockdown Love Bundle for £16.50 (Credit: Heck)

What else can I eat this Valentine’s Day?

Heck has launched a mail-order limited-edition heart-shaped chicken burger and bun meal kit.

It contains everything you need to make “two delicious burgers and posh sweet potato fries, with all sauces, seasonings, cheese and onions to make your burger stack”.

There’s even a recipe card with instructions and a fun jigsaw puzzle for after dinner entertainment!

It’s delivered to the door for £16.50.

Order yours here before the end of Wednesday (February 10) for delivery Friday (February 12).

No Valentine’s meal is complete without a cheese board (Credit: Godminster)

If you’re feeling extra cheesy this Valentine’s Day, the Godminister Heart-to-Heart cheese gift set is a must-buy.

It features two heart-shaped cheddar cheese truckles – one organic cheddar and one flavoured with black truffle.

It costs £17.50 and includes free next-day delivery.

Jessica Kimber-Holloway of Godminster said: “Our Heart-to-Heart gift set has an extra-special place in our hearts.

“With lockdown in force for Valentine’s Day, we hope it brings a little joy to cheese lovers!”

