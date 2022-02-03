Valentine’s Day is almost upon us and with it (we hope) comes gifts!

Hearts, flowers and cutsey teddy bears have been steadily appearing in shops over the weeks since Christmas.

But it’s the V-Day themed drinks that have caught our eye.

Here’s what we’ll be hoping to be gifted on February 14.

Gordon’s pretty pink gin comes in a trio of in limited-edition bottles (credit: Gordon’s Gin)

Valentine’s boozy gifts: Gordon’s Pink Gin

Pink is the colour of romance so this list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Gordon’s Pink Gin.

Gordon’s launched the pink drink in 2017 and it immediately made our drinks cabinets look prettier.

The gin’s pink colour is all totally natural as well – distilled using raspberries and strawberries.

Whether you’re spending this Valentine’s Day with a significant other or planning to celebrate Galentine’s or Palentine’s Day, Gordon’s Pink Gin is an ideal tipple to raise a glass of.

As a special treat, Gordon’s are releasing three limited-edition bottles designed by artist and illustrator, Ruby Taylor.

They’re all gorgeous, so why not treat yourself to the full set?

70cl, ABV 37.5%, RRP: £16.50. Available from thebar.com and all other major retailers now.

We’ve fallen in love with this stunning purple tipple by Tanquerey (Credit: Tanquerey)

Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale

If pink drinks aren’t your thing but you’d still like to get a gin-kick this February 14, try Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale.

It’s purple, which is actually bang on trend after being named official colour of the year by colour boffs Pantone.

The gin is made from French blackcurrants and delicate vanilla notes, elevated with hints of black orchid and balanced with the four classic London Dry botanicals.

It’s inspired by the travels of Charles Tanqueray back in the 1840s and is best enjoyed served with plenty of ice, lemonade, a wedge of lemon and a handful of dark berries.

70cl, ABV 41.3%, RRP: £25. Available in all good retailers now.

Red Velvet Cake you say? Go on, then (credit: Aldi)

Ballycastle Red Velvet Cream Liqueur

Launched just in time for Valentine’s Day, Aldi‘s yummy Red Velvet Cream Liqueur is a treat whether you’re loved-up or not.

It’s a blend of alcohol, cream and red velvet cake flavours.

It’s also a snip at just £7.25 a bottle – almost a £15 saving on rival Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake

£7.25 for 70cl – exclusively at Aldi.

