Valentine’s Day is almost upon us and thoughts – ours, at least – turn to presents.

But with February 14 set to be pretty different this year, what can you do to show the one you love just how much they mean to you?

If you don’t live together and aren’t in a bubble, then smooching is off the cards.

So why not give your other half the next best thing – chocolate, of course!

And, in even better news, if they do happen to be out on their daily exercise, these pressies fit through the letterbox.

Say it with chocolate presents this Valentine’s Day (Credit: Studio)

Presents for Valentine’s Day = sorted!

Online retailer Studio has all your Valentine’s needs sorted.

Top of our wish list – should our other half be reading this – is the Personalised Letterbox Chocolate Hug.

It’s made from a slab of Belgian milk chocolate and is packed with goodies.

You’ll find Cadbury Buttons, Nestle KitKats, Dairy Milk, Celebrations, Maltesers and even crispy coated fudge in the hug.

The Chocolate Hug is the perfect size to fit through a letterbox making it the ideal sentiment to send to those you can’t be with in person.

It weighs in at 400g and costs £14.99.

And, if you do want to get it personalised, then the website is offering that service for free.

What’s not to love?

There’s also a retro sweets hamper that fits through the letterbox (Credit: Studio)

A pretty sweet deal

If chocolate isn’t their thing – and if it isn’t, quite frankly why are you with them? – then perhaps retro sweets will tick all the right boxes.

For £11.99, the Retro Sweets Penny Post Letterbox Gift Set is an absolute steal.

Your loved one will be able to enjoy such classics as Love Hearts, Drumstick Lollies, Refreshers, Fizzers, Jazzies, Black Jacks and Fruit Salads.

A box of 12 red and pink roses will set you back £24.99 (Credit: Studio)

Flower power

If you want to say it with flowers, there’s also a letterbox option for those.

You can send 12 beautiful red and pink roses – that are packed by hand to ensure they arrive in perfect condition – for £24.99.

The flowers will be sent with flower food, care instructions and a card containing your own personal gift message.

