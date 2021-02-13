Steph McGovern was clearly in the mood for Valentine’s Day 2021 earlier this week.

She hosted her Steph’s Packed Lunch show on Friday (February 12) fully prepared to celebrate the international day of love.

Yes, two days before Valentine’s Day Steph fully embraced all the day has to offer by wearing an outfit emblazoned with Love Heart sweets.

Not just any outfit, however, but pyjamas.

And not just any pyjamas, but bargain one from Home Bargains. Yes, really!

Steph wore a pair of Valentine’s Day pyjamas for her Friday show (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Steph McGovern say about her pyjamas?

Posting on Instagram, Steph revealed where her outfit was from – much to the surprise of viewers of the Channel 4 show.

She said: “So here’s the thing….the top I’m wearing is actually part of a pyjama set from Home Bargains but I loved it and thought it would be very apt for #valentines so I wore it on the telly anyway.”

So here’s the thing….the top I’m wearing is actually part of a pyjama set from Home Bargains.

Steph added that the top also came with shorts and an eye mask, which she later modelled on Instagram.

What did Steph’s fans say of her Valentine’s 2021 look?

“Love this! What a good idea too, I have some fab pyjama tops that are wasted on sleep,” said one fan of Steph’s look.

“PJs to work! You made it happen!” declared another.

“You look amazing,” said a third.

“Can’t find them on the Home Bargains site,” another fan complained.

Where can you get the Love Heart PJs and how much are they?

The official Home Bargains Instagram account re-shared Steph’s pictures and revealed how you can get your hands on the PJs.

Sadly you’ll have to brave the cold and head into store, as they aren’t available online.

The pyjama set costs £12.99 and is available in store only.

However, it doesn’t seem like they’re in stock in many Home Bargains store.

Steph McGovern, you’re officially a trendsetter!

“They’ve not been available all week and I’ve called like 12 different stores,” said one irate pyjama fan.

