18 uplifting tweets that’ll make you proud to be British during the pandemic

Her Majesty the Queen isn't the only one praising the country's resilience and humour in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The Twitterverse has exploded with reasons why us Brits are proud to be British.

From praising our NHS health heroes to random acts of kindness, here's our pick of the top tweets that'll lift your spirits.

Some may even bring a little happy or proud tear to your eye.

With huge airlines such as British Airways temporarily shutting up shop, staff have found other ways to keep themselves occupied.

From taking on new jobs to raising the spirits of those hard at work for the NHS, travel workers are certainly making us proud.

1.

2.

My best friend is a doctor at the Whittington Hospital in north London. She said staff were served breakfast this morning by British Airways stewards in full uniform — Rachel Savage (@rachelmsavage) April 1, 2020

3.

Thank you to the Miller sisters for sharing their positive #rainbows for our community 🌈🌈👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/J4dvVNmgC4 — Ms. Rodrigues (@lh_counselor) April 2, 2020

4.

Went to collect my shopping today, and I loved seeing all the beautiful #rainbow 🌈 pictures in the windows drawn by children #emotional #proudtobebritish #rainbowsofhope — MICHELLE☀️ (@mlhg0040) April 6, 2020

5.

6.

Actually brought tears to my eyes. #proudtobebritish Her Majesty the Queen is a once in a lifetime monarch. 💖🌈 https://t.co/FJroAKRfsx — Liz Wedley #StayAtHomeSaveLives (@LizWedley) April 5, 2020

7.

Her Majesty the Queen at her very best. #proudtobebritish — Chris B (@ModCommentator) April 5, 2020

8.

9.

Hearing the NHS clap for a second week in a row was truly breathtaking. #ProudofourNHS thank you for everything you do for us. So much love & respect for you all @NHS you're bravery and work is so appreciated and admired. THANK YOU SO MUCH #NHSheroes #proudtobebritish 👏👏👏 X — Chloe Ching (@ChloeChing3) April 2, 2020

10.

My hubby is a senior nurse and going in on his days off to help the other staff.i couldn't be more proud #nhs #COVIDー19 #proudtobebritish sending love and hugs to you and your family..me and my 10yr lad have got cabin fever lol — Sonia Kristina Biddulph (@SoniaKristinaB1) April 2, 2020

11.

Only in suffolk are we stood applauding our @NHSuk and tractors come past with every light on em flashing ❤️ Love it! #proudtobebritish — Lewis Fuller (@lfuller44) April 2, 2020

12.

My dear old mum has just shouted ''THANK YOU'', THREE TIMES to the bin collectors and they waved back. Seriously now, I found it all quite moving!! #ProudToBeBritish #ProudOfMyMum — ANDY LLOYD (@ScarfmanAndy) April 1, 2020

13.

14.

Amazing from Tesco: -giving their staff 15% discount for 4 weeks as a token of appreciation -building a pop up shop at the new Nightingale hospital to give 24hr access for food to NHS staff -providing 1M free meal parcels to NHS workers Leading the way for all Supermarkets 👏👏 — Beth (@BSiviter) April 7, 2020

15.

This is what the British do, we come together at a time of need & the NHS, military, government & industry deliver! #Covid_19 #ProudToBeBritish https://t.co/6bAkrVz3Ba — Steve Mac (@SteveMac765) March 30, 2020

16.

Wishing all staff the very best who are due to accept their first patients at The Nightingale Hospital, London. Thank you for everything you are doing. Stay safe and good luck 💙💙 @NHSuk#NHSNightingale #NHSnightingalehospital #NHStheBrave #proudtobebritish — Claire Harrison (@ClaireHarOT) April 3, 2020

17.

One of my brothers is working at #NightingaleHospital today. The other one continued his job of creating new life until last week, then immediately signed up to help when furloughed. I'm so bloody proud. — Victoria Cansfield (@V_Cansfield) April 7, 2020

18.

When this country is at its lowest is when its at its best#proudtobeBritish — Jay (@mcr_thfc) March 28, 2020

Read more: 19 hilarious tweets parents on lockdown will relate to

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.