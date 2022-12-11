The UK weather is facing an ‘Arctic blast’ in the coming days that will plunge the country into deepest winter.

With a historically hot summer and a mild autumn, winter has arrived in full flow in recent weeks.

And now the combination of freezing fog, snow, ice and sleet is set to cause travel chaos.

Conditions will last at least a week, according to Sky News.

The weather means flights will continue to be affected after the recent shuttering of Manchester Airport due to icy conditions.

This weekend parts of the south west, north west, midlands, Scotland and Wales were hit by snow.

This caused widespread travel disruption.

Dublin airport was forced to cancel flights, whereas Manchester shut both of its runways due to the snow.

Freezing fog to grip UK

And it now has been reported that further bad weather is on the way.

As well as travel disruption into Monday, the channel reports that staying at home won’t save others from being affected.

It claims power cuts, mobile phone reception and even entire rural communities could be cut off because of the weather.

Sky News weather presenter Kirsty McCabe said the cold will last “for at least a week”.

And it will come with mix of “wintry hazards, including frost, ice, sleet, snow and freezing fog” due to an “Arctic blast of cold weather”.

She said: “Wintry showers will persist in northern Scotland on Sunday but should slowly ease elsewhere.

“There will be good sunny spells inland, although parts of central and southern England may stay grey as freezing fog patches only slowly lift. It will be cold again, freezing where fog lingers.

“There is a chance that a band of rain, sleet and snow will push into parts of southeast England later in the day.”

Meanwhile, a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland.

It also affects parts of Wales and the south west of England.

UK weather to take cold turn

Later today two more snow and ice warnings will be in effect.

One will last for 24 hours and encompass the north of Scotland.

The other will last from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday and concern London and the south east.

Local governments have sent their fleets of gritters out in an effort to keep roads open.

Meanwhile the UK Health Security Agency has advised people to look out for vulnerable friends and family.

It advises people to ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and maintain indoor temperatures of at least 18C.

