Storm Babet recently brought heavy rainfall to the UK but now the Met Office has responded to predictions of icy weather conditions hitting Britain, with some claiming temperatures could fall to as low as -4˚C.

The icy blast will be heading towards northern parts of Britain at the start of next week, forecasters have predicted.

So it’s definitely time to dig out those winter woolies!

Overnight frost is predicted for some parts of the UK, with the north bearing the brunt (Credit: Cover Images)

UK weather: Snow on the way?

The Met Office has revealed that snow is expected to hit the UK in the next few days. However, it’s only forecast in parts of Scotland, where lows of -4 are expected.

The more southerly parts of the country won’t escape the chilly spell completely, though. Temperatures will feel a lot cooler across the whole country, it’s been warned, with plenty of rain expected.

A spokesperson said: “Temperatures over the next five days will generally be around average for the time of year for much of England and Wales. However, for some this might still feel colder than recent weeks, in what has been a relatively mild October so far, albeit with frequent periods of rain.

“The exception to the around average temperatures is in Scotland, which will see more of an influence of a cooler pool of air from the north. This could see overnight temperatures reach as low as -4C in rural parts of Scotland. For Scotland, there’s a chance of some wintry precipitation in the Highlands, as is normal for the time of year.”

The UK will face unsettled weather next week (Credit: Pexels)

Colder temperatures not expected to last

The Met Office’s Graham Madge added: “For the remainder of October and into November, we expect the Atlantic to continue to be a driving force in the forecast. Typically, this suggests a period of unsettled weather with potential for bouts of wind and rain.”

He added that in between the wind and rain, there’s a possibility for a “calmer period”. But this could result in the cooler conditions bringing about “overnight frosts and lower-than-average temperatures”.

While further rain is likely to be “heavy in places” across some southern areas of Britain, the north should be “brighter and drier”.

However, in some good news, forecasters are uncertain at how long the cooler temperatures are expected to stick around. However, it’s said the spell is likely to be relatively “short-lived”.

