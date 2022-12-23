The UK weather forecast over the next few days shows our dreams of a white Christmas might actually come true.

The Met Office has warned that the UK is set to face some snowy weather into the New Year.

The experts have issued a warning over snowy showers and ice as the UK is expected to be hit by another Arctic blast.

So is it time to pull out the winter hats and gloves and build a snowman this Christmas?

The UK is predicted to be hit by snowy blast on Boxing Day (Credit: Splash News)

UK weather: Met Office issues snow and ice warning

The UK weather forecast has warned Brits to brace themselves as another Arctic blast could hit the country on Boxing Day.

After a mild Christmas Day, the UK is predicted to battle below average temperatures and numerous wintry blasts until the New Year.

In a recent update, the Met Office has warned that there may be snow in the south followed by windy and changeable weather on December 26.

This includes rain, snow and cold, brighter spells until January 4.

Some areas could even see winds as cold as -11C and wintry showers, especially in coastal areas.

Frequent wintry showers are also expected to affect northern areas, becoming confined to the Northern Isles.

The Met Office said: “Around the turn of the year, uncertainties in the forecast increase.

“But a ridge of high pressure may bring quieter interlude for many with more widely colder conditions, overnight frost and crisp, sunny days.”

It added: “Some wintry showers are also possible, especially in coastal areas.”

However, the long range prediction from January 5 to 19 is a lot less certain.

Things are generally expected to settle but forecasters also expect wet, windy weather with a chance of some snow.

Temperatures are also likely to be a little below normal around mid-January.

It could be a wet Christmas for the UK this year (Credit: Pixabay)

Will there be snow on Christmas Day?

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that we’ll see some snow on Christmas Day as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 13C in some parts of the UK.

Alex Deakin, a forecaster for Met Office, sadly shared the news.

He said: “If you’re hoping for a white Christmas, you’re probably going to be out of luck.

“For most places, it is going to be a mild Christmas Day. With temperatures above average and sitting to double figures across much of the south.”

However, there is still some hope for a white Christmas in the north.

Alex added: “But as we saw earlier, colder air is going to return as the winds start to switch directions across the North West.

“And late in the day here, we may well see some snow showers coming in making it a white Christmas.

“Elsewhere though, I think it will be a wet Christmas with mild conditions persisting, at least until Christmas Day night.”

