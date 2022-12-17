Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning as snow and ‘freezing rain’ to batter parts of UK

The UK weather forecast for the weekend has warned of a ‘danger to life’.

The UK has seen a cold blast over the last week, with snow covering most of the country late last weekend.

Mayhem struck the UK as several inches of snow landed across England, and sparked chaos and delays in London.

Sadly, the conditions have yet to look up. In fact, the cold weather appears set to continue and wreak yet more travel chaos.

However, experts have warned that this weekend could be even worse and pose a “danger to life”.

England is set to be hit by snow yet again this weekend, according to the Met Office (Credit: Splashnews)

UK weather forecast: What’s happening this weekend?

Now, a new ice warning covers a stretch in the southwest of England and runs throughout the weekend.

The Met Office said that in Scotland, icy surfaces could cause difficult travel conditions in a few places.

“Earlier snowfall will freeze, leading to widespread icy conditions overnight and early Saturday and likely continued travel disruption,” it said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, there’s an amber warning in place from 9am to 8pm. It covers parts of Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford.

It says: “A period of freezing rain and some snow will lead to some disruption. Injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are possible.

“Dangerous driving conditions may occur, leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times; while pavements and cycle paths may become impassable.”

The warning adds: “Bus, train and air travel may be affected by delays and cancellations.

“There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

A ‘risk to life’ warning has been issued in parts of England by experts (Credit: Splashnews)

Chaos to continue well into the weekend

Meanwhile, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a warning for all of England until midnight on Sunday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Helen Caughey, told Express: “The northerly airflow and cold conditions which have dominated our weather patterns over the last 10 days will start to lose ground to a push of mild air from the southwest on Sunday.

A period of freezing rain and some snow will lead to some disruption. Injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are possible.

“As the mild air meets the cold air currently in situ over the UK there will be a transient spell of snow, potentially to low levels, especially in the north.”

Read more: UK weather: Brits warned of ‘wintery hazards, freezing fog and snow’ as ‘Arctic blast’ to batter country for days

Meanwhile, what do you think of all the snow and do you enjoy it or are you hating it? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.