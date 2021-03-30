Make the most of the sunshine while you can because the UK weather is about to take one hell of a turn.

Over the next couple of days, Brits can expect to bask in a mini heatwave.

However, true to form, meteorologists predict it won’t last.

A cold snap is on the way – and it’ll bring snow with it.

Brits could be set for the warmest spring day on record this week (Credit: Pexels)

UK weather: What’s the forecast for the next few days?

It’s beach, barbecue and bikini weather for most over the next few days.

Temperatures could reach highs of 24˚C in the south east today (March 30).

This would make it hotter than Ibiza and St Tropez – and should the mercury rise to such dizzy heights, it’ll only be the second time it’s happened in March since 1984.

Bookies have also slashed the odds of this spring being the warmest ever in the UK.

Happily it coincides with the easing of lockdown, with Brits able to meet up outside in groups of six or two households.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “Large swathes of southern England and Wales will be dry with warmer temperatures than expected for this time of year, the average for March being 11-12˚C.

“The mercury could reach a high of around 24˚C on Tuesday.

“Much of the UK will remain dry and bright until Wednesday, while parts of Scotland will see some heavy showers,” he added.

Bookies have slashed the odds of the UK experiencing the warmest spring weather ever this year (Credit: Pexels)

When and where is the snow forecast?

Predictably, the Easter bank holiday weekend looks set to be a bit of a washout.

Or should we say snow-out.

The white stuff is en route thanks to high pressure building in the west, Weather Outlook forecasters predicted.

This will lead to cold air heading the UK’s way.

The Met Office is predicting wintry showers (Credit: Pexels)

‘Rain, sleet, snow and hail’ forecast

A Weather Outlook metrologist revealed: “The risk of sleet or snow could return in time for the Easter weekend.”

Good Friday looks set to be chilly, with highs of 13˚C in London.

There will be some wintry showers around, most likely northern and eastern coast. By wintry showers I mean a mixture of rain, sleet, snow and hail.

Saturday, temperatures range from 9 to 12˚C.

The second half of Easter weekend looks set to turn colder with outbreaks of “rain, sleet and hill snow” from the north to the south.

Chilly winds are forecast for bank holiday Monday.

“There will be some wintry showers around, most likely northern and eastern coast. By wintry showers I mean a mixture of rain, sleet, snow and hail,” the Met Office’s Aidan McGivern revealed.

