The UK is braced for another heatwave as the weather is set to be hot again this week.

The Met Office has revealed that temperatures will build throughout the week and will likely peak on Friday and Saturday.

This is thanks to the “influence of high pressure”.

Temperatures could rise into the low-to-mid 30Cs for central and southern parts of the UK.

Meanwhile, much of England, Wales and southeast of Scotland could see temperatures in the high 20Cs.

Elsewhere, Scotland and Northern Ireland will bask in high 20Cs by Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wardle has said: “Heatwave criteria look likely to be met for large areas of the UK later this week, with the hottest areas expected in central and southern England and Wales on Friday and Saturday.

“Temperatures could peak at 35C, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday.”

He added: “Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius later this week as temperatures build day-on-day through the week due to an area of high pressure extending over much of the UK.”

Due to the hot temperatures, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Heat Health Alert for southern and central England.

This alert is in place from Tuesday (August 9) to Saturday (August 13).

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

“We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives.

“But remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.”

Meanwhile, Dr Sousa also advised people to stay hydrated, keep cool and “take steps to prevent their homes from overheating”.

