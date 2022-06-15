One person reads and another sunbathes in the hot weather in the UK
Hot UK weather warning issued as temperatures to hit 30s on Friday

Enjoy it while it is here

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Hot UK weather warnings have been issued ahead of Friday as Brits ready themselves for the most potentially scorching temperatures in a century.

According to reports, conditions could possibly rocket to 35C in upcoming days as a plume of desert air arrives.

But while Britain prepares for what may be the hottest June on records, experts have warned about the consequences of too much heat.

Two people sunbathe in the hot weather in the UK
Brits issued hot weather warning as temperatures tipped to hit 30s this week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

UK weather on Friday

The Express website reports a level 2 alert has been issued across southern Britain.

And a level 1 alert covering parts of central and north England comes into force on Friday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “High temperatures are expected in some parts of the Midlands and the south on Friday.

“We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

It is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable.

“During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.”

How long will hot weather in the UK last?

While many Brits will welcome some sunny weather, the heatwave reportedly won’t last for long.

It will arrive in the UK on Wednesday (June 15) with some areas in the south of England already enjoying very dry and very warm conditions.

Two people sunbathe in the hot weather in the UK
Always take precautions in the sun (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, other areas still subject to patchy cloud are likely to see changes on Thursday. And that’s when the mercury will rise significantly beyond average.

Temperatures will continue to rise until hitting a peak on Friday.

And then cooler winds from the north will arrive at the weekend.

Enjoy it while it lasts and be safe in the heat!

