UK braced for thunderstorms to batter country as Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning

According to the UK weather forecast, thunderstorms and rain are on their way as the Met Office has issued a warning.

The Met Office has issued new warnings about thunderstorms in Northern Ireland and the east of Scotland.

The worst affected areas could experience longs spells of heavy rain and flooding which has a small chance of being a ‘danger to life’.

UK braces for thunderstorms this weekend (Credit: Pexels)

UK weather forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning over thunderstorms in the north of Ireland and the east of Scotland.

The areas have been warned to brace themselves for ‘occasional periods of heavy rain’ on Saturday, September 3.

Experts have also warned of a ‘small chance’ of flooding.

This could lead to homes and businesses becoming flooded, with floodwater causing a ‘danger to life’.

There’s also a risk of travel disruption as public services like trains and buses could face delays or even cancellations.

The forecasters have said: “Areas of heavy rain are expected to pulse northwards across much of Northern Ireland and the South West Scotland through Saturday potentially accompanied by thunderstorms.”

They also added: “Rainfall totals from of 30 to 40 mm could fall in two to three hours in some places with a low risk of 80 to 100 mm in 24 hours bringing localised flooding and travel disruption.”

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning (Credit: Pexels)

What about the rest of the country?

As for the rest of the country, things should stay dry in the northeast and southeast on Saturday (September 3).

However, the west will also face showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon.

As we head into Sunday (September 4), unsettled conditions will also sweep the country with showers and longer spells of rain.

There may even be some thunderstorms too!

The forecast up until September 14 also says: “The start of this period is expected to bring areas of thick cloud and heavy, thundery rain or showers to many places.”

So it’s finally time to say goodbye to the summer heatwave and bring out the umbrellas!

