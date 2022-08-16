The UK weather forecast is changing to thunderstorms as it’s goodbye to the heatwave and sunshine!

In fact, it’s going to completely turn. The UK is being told to brace itself for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The weather is expected to be so severe that the Met Office has now issued a ‘danger to life’ weather warning in some areas.

The UK is expected to have unsettled conditions (Credit: Pexels)

UK weather forecast

According to the UK Met Office, the weather outlook is unsettled with thunderstorms and rain. The weather is expected to get so bad that yellow thunderstorm warnings have been issued.

These warnings tell Brits to be prepared for for frequent lightning, large hail and flash flooding as well as intense rainfall.

Dan Suri, the Met Office’s chief forecaster, said: “The change in weather regime will see the heat of the last few days slip away from the south and east. This will be increasingly replaced with more unsettled conditions with heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours being key hazards over the UK until Wednesday.”

He added: “Although not all places will be affected, where thunderstorms occur there is the potential for very large rainfall totals, but when that heavy rain is falling on extremely dry ground, the risk of flash flooding is much more pronounced.”

⛈️ Heavy showers and #thunderstorms in parts of England and Wales this afternoon with local downpours⚠️ 🌥️ Some showers further north but many areas drier and brighter away from North Sea coasts 📉 Still humid in the south but feeling cooler in the breeze across northern areas pic.twitter.com/uHoJ3sbbmo — Met Office (@metoffice) August 16, 2022

He also described how due to the recent hot, dry weather in the UK, it’s made the ground hard. This means rainfall won’t soak in, but will potentially cause flash flooding. Areas prone to flooding are expected to have weather warnings.

Suri also warned that “particular areas of cautions are low-lying stretches of road and those areas adjoining sloping fields where water can quickly run off, creating fast-emerging hazards”. Drivers have been warned to be extra careful.

Additionally, The Environment Agency has issued 19 flood alerts. The flood alerts cover the Midlands and southeast England. No flood alerts are in place for Wales and Scotland.

The Met Office has also warned transport disruption and power cuts are likely.

Parts of the UK have been issued with yellow thunderstorm warnings (Credit: Pexels)

Where in the UK will have the worst weather?

The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are not expected to cover all of the UK. In fact, the areas expected to be affected the most is southern England. The weather warnings are expected to be in place until Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Daniel Rudman at the Met Office, said: “Although the warnings are at a broad scale, forecasters expect individual thunderstorms to be quite isolated. Many within the warning in not encountering storm or heavy rain.

“After Wednesday conditions will settle down somewhat for most. Whilst there may be some periods of rain, and it will be unsettled at times in northern and western parts. The heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms become less likely.”

The heatwave the UK has been experiencing is now set to end for a while. This rainfall is the first in several months across parts of southern England, and should help alleviate the drought much of the UK has been experiencing.

Read more: This easy heatwave hack could keep your house cool as temperatures soar

Statistics from the Met Office also show that the expected rain in parts of southern and central England is far less than expected.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.