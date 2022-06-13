The UK weather forecast is predicting a heatwave this week as temperatures are set to soar.

According to the Met Office, some parts of the UK could reach temperatures in the 30s.

Such record highs would mean that Britain would be in for weather hotter than Jamaica and Portugal, reports claim.

As a result, Friday is on course to be the hottest day of the year. There will be a gradual build-up in temperature until then to boot.

A heatwave could be set to hit the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

UK weather forecast

Sky News reports Met Office’s Steven Keates said: “There’s not been much in the way of exceptionally warm days or hot days yet this year, but that is set to change.

“We’re set to see probably a brief spell of hot weather at the end of this coming week. It could possibly be a little hotter than that… mid-30s are possible.”

Currently, the hottest the UK has been this year is just over 27 degrees.

“We should beat that comfortably on Friday and potentially exceed it, or get very close to it, on Wednesday and Thursday as well,” added Mr Keates.

However, that’s not all. For those who expected the summer to be a short one, think again!

The UK heatwave could spark temperatures hotter than Portugal and Jamaica (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to the Met Office, there’s an added risk of heatwaves this summer. A heatwave is categorised as three consecutive days of high temperatures.

“We think at the moment it will be warmer than average with an increasing likelihood of heatwaves,” added Mr Keates.

“There have been no heatwaves so far this year… the greater likelihood is that it’s going to be the further south, southeast, you are.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday will be mainly dry for much of England and Wales. However, Scotland and Northern Ireland could be in for some light showers.

Elsewhere, temperatures will steadily increase between Wednesday and Friday. However, the northwest may have to deal with some cloud and rainy conditions compared to the rest of the UK.

