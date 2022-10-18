Weather in the UK is never predictable, and the latest news brings yet more surprises as we edge towards winter.

An “African plume” will push temperatures up across the country over the next two weeks.

As a result, forecasters are suggesting that mini-heatwave could last all the way up to Halloween.

However, some Brits are set to be warmer than others. The south will get most of the sun, with Wednesday (October 19) forecasted to be the hottest day of the week, at around 22C.

While some showers are still excepted, the UK should expect sunny spells alongside the hot temperatures, forecasters say.

The UK has experienced its hottest year on record (Credit: Splashnews)

UK weather latest: Brits set for heatwave?

Netweather forecaster Nick Finnis told The Mirror: “Some computer models show 22C or 23C by midweek, bringing an Indian summer.

“An exceptionally-warm plume of air from northwest Africa looks like being pumped across Europe and to Britain, with up to the low 30s in France, and over 20C in southern Britain.”

The latest spike in temperatures will cement 2022 as the hottest year on record. According to the Met Office, October has so far been almost 2C hotter than normal.

An exceptionally-warm plume of air from northwest Africa looks like being pumped across Europe and to Britain, with up to the low 30s in France, and over 20C in southern Britain.

Dr Mark McCarthy of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre said: “It was the warmest year so far up to the end of September, with each month since January being warmer than average.

“2022 is on track to be one of the warmest years on record if warmer-than-average conditions persist.”

Speaking to The Sun Online, Met Office weather forecaster Becky Mitchell played down suggestions of a heatwave.

She said: “The warmer air we are expecting in the middle of this week will originate from Northern Africa.

“Temperatures will bit a little above average across the UK this week, with highs of 17-18C each day in the south.

“We can expect to see temperatures reach around 21C in the south on Thursday as a southerly wind draws up warm air from France.”

The UK could be set for a cooler winter (Credit: Splashnews)

Cold winter on the cards

However, the warmth may not last long.

A new long-range forecast has indicated a particularly cold November could be on the cards for some.

Nick Finnis, a senior forecaster for NetWeather, told The Express: “The signal is for periods of high pressure over northern Europe and/or higher latitudes and low pressure over southern Europe. T

“This would mean the jet stream and storm track diverted further south than average, leading to a greater chance than normal of colder spells for northern Europe, including the UK during November, December and January.”

Read more: This easy heatwave hack could keep your house cool

So what do you think of the latest UK weather report and are you looking forward to the sunny weather? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.