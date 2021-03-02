The rules around the use of face masks and social distancing in UK supermarkets could change once Boris Johnson’s lockdown roadmap kicks in.

The first stage in the government‘s process sees children returning to school next week.

However, further down the line, a review of “social distancing measures and other long-term measures that have been put in place to limit transmission” will take place.

And this could mean Brits wave goodbye to the regulations that currently affect all UK supermarkets.

The rules around the use of face masks in UK supermarkets could soon change (Credit: Pexels)

What do you have to do in UK supermarkets now?

In supermarkets now, Brits must maintain a safe social distance and wear a face mask, unless they are exempt.

However, ahead of step four of the lockdown roadmap, which should come into force on June 21, these rules will be reviewed.

And things could change.

This is because measures such as social distancing have been deemed “damaging for business”.

The government is looking into potentially relaxing the rules (Credit: Asda)

What has the government said about relaxing the rules?

The rules could be relaxed or dropped entirely when the country reopens fully.

This will be subject to a review ahead of the country entering stage four of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Only then will more be understood about “the impact of vaccines on transmission”.

Plus a “far greater proportion of the population” will have been vaccinated.

The government’s 68-page COVID-19 response outlined the next stages in detail.

It stated: “Social distancing is difficult and damaging for businesses. As a result, it is important to return to as near to normal as quickly as possible.”

It added: “Ahead of Step 4, the government will complete a review of social distancing measures and other long-term measures that have been put in place to limit transmission.”

What was said about the use of face masks in supermarkets?

The report stated: “The results of the review will help inform decisions on the timing and circumstances under which rules on 1m+, face masks and other measures may be lifted.

“The review will also inform guidance on working from home,” it continued.

It added: “People should continue to work from home where they can until this review is complete.”

