Met Office issues ice warnings as snow to batter parts of UK this weekend

Parts of the UK are set to be hit by snow in the coming days as the Met Office has issued warnings for parts of the country.

In fact, they have issued ice warnings as snow is set to batter parts of the UK this coming weekend.

Prepare for snow this weekend (Credit: Pixabay.com)

Met Office weather forecast issues ice warning and UK snow

The Met Office has issued snow warnings for parts of the UK ahead of this weekend.

Some parts of the country are expected to experience between 4-6 inches of snow as an arctic blast is set to hit.

The arctic blast, which has been dubbed ‘Troll of Trondheim’, is set to sweep across the south of the UK.

Not only will it bring freezing cold temperatures with it, but snow too.

Temperatures plummeted once more today (December 8), with some areas of the UK waking up to 0C temperatures.

Manchester had a temperature of -4C this morning, whilst the capital city experienced temperatures of -2C.

However, Manchester and London are going to be missing out on snow this time, unfortunately.

Instead, it is expected to fall in North Highland, Moray, and Aberdeenshire up in the north of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued those areas with a yellow warning ahead of the weekend. This warning will remain in place until 12pm on Sunday (December 11).

Snow and ice will impact parts of the UK over the coming days ❄️ Warnings are in force so please stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ Find the latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/kpz56BgA5Z — Met Office (@metoffice) December 8, 2022

Met Office weather forecast this weekend

A yellow warning was issued for most of the UK, barring some areas around the East and South coast of England.

The bloc of freezing weather is coming from Norway, where the city of Trondheim is, hence the name.

Scotland will see the worst of the weather this weekend.

On the other hand, however, Wales will remain slightly warmer than the rest of the country with a temperature of 3C.

The worst affected parts of Scotland could have temperatures drop as low as -10C in some areas.

Rural parts of England could see temperatures plummet as low as -6C.

The Met Office has expressed concern that the weather could cause disruption to travel.

The snow could affect travel (Credit: Pixabay)

Snow for the weekend

Steve Willington, Chief Meteorologist, spoke about what to expect from the weather this weekend

He said: “Yellow National Severe Weather Warning i s for ice and snow have been issued for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the east coast and South West England.

“Showers will turn more wintry with an increasing risk of snow as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.”

He then continued, saying: “There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

Despite some of the coldest temperatures being felt today, the chances of snow increase the closer we get to the weekend.

Read more: Cost-of-living crisis: Warning for elderly and vulnerable amid fears over ‘winter like no other’

Are you looking forward to the possibility of snow? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.