Brits dealt blow over heatwave hopes as rain batters the UK

You might want to put the bucket and spade away for a little while longer, as our hopes of a summer UK heatwave have been dealt a fresh blow, according to experts.

While we have enjoyed some sun already this summer, we’ve also had our fair share of rain recently – and it looks as though a heatwave is unlikely.

Southern Europeans might be experiencing some of their highest temperatures on record, but the Met Office has said there’s a “below average” chance of summer heatwave weather for Brits.

Overcast skies might be more likely than record-breaking temperatures in the UK this summer (Credit: Pexels)

No heatwave for the UK this summer?

However, Senior Operational Meteorologist Rachel Ayres did say that the recent unsettled weather conditions should “settle down” for next week.

She claimed that the UK should experience temperatures around average – or just below – for the rest of the month. Things might improve as we go into August, but could still be under average.

It looks like temperatures are likely to be close to average for August, with the chance of very warm or hot conditions lower than average.

Meanwhile, Sky News‘ weather team have said there’s no sign of a heatwave anytime soon. Producer Joanna Robinson said: “At the moment, it looks like temperatures are likely to be close to average for August, with the chance of very warm or hot conditions lower than average.

“But there’s time for that to change.”

It’s a far cry from late spring and early summer. There was plenty of sun across May and June, with people making the most of the bank holiday weekends to go out and about.

Record-breaking heat elsewhere

And overseas, it looks as if it could be almost too hot in places. Countries around the Mediterranean, like Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey, have had some sweltering heat in recent days, exceeding 40C.

We might not see too many scenes like this over the summer (Credit: Pexels)

Meanwhile, in North Africa temperatures could exceed even 50C. Tunisia has broken its record for the highest temperature already this summer, breaking 49C.

This heatwave, named the Cerberus Heatwave after the hounds of Hades from Greek mythology, began around a week ago. And, it could last for another week, according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

And, the WMO claimed that Earth had its hottest week on record at the start of the month, following the hottest June since records began.

Not only that, but according to a recent study, over 61,000 people in Europe died last summer due to the heat.

