Brits dealt blow over Easter weekend weather as Sunday tipped to be ‘hottest day of the year’

We can't have everything, eh?

By Joey Crutchley

The UK will enjoy some sunny Easter weather this weekend but it’s not going to last, according to some experts.

The nation is gearing up to bask in the once in a blue moon sunshine this weekend, with reports of temperatures being as warm as sunny Barcelona.

However, as expected, us Brits can’t have everything – as the weather isn’t looking too good after the Easter celebrations.

People on a beach during a heatwave
The Easter weekend will see temps at a high, according to reports (Credit: SplashNews.com)

UK Easter weather

Over the Easter weekend, temperatures are set to be higher than in Monaco – especially on Sunday (April 9).

Due to a high pressure system, temperatures could rise as high as 18C on Sunday making it as warm as Barcelona, as well as hotter than Monaco in the south of France (16C.) Those in the south of England are also likely to stay dry and see sunshine throughout the weekend.

It’s been reported the high temperatures could make it the warmest day of the year so far. Back on March 30, temperatures were recorded at 17.8C in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

“It could possibly be the warmest day of the year and beat the 17.8C that we have had so far. There is a possibility of 18C although it is not 100%. There will be three very fine days,” Grahame Madge told the Mirror.

Unsettled conditions will see bands of rain.

But unfortunately, all good things must come to an end as the UK’s weather will be back to normal shortly after.

People sunbathing on a beach
It’s not looking good after the Easter weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brits dealt blow after 2023 Easter Weekend

“For people planning anything over the weekend then Monday is probably going to be the most unsettled of the days. But overall it is going to be sunny and fine,” Grahame added.

Meanwhile, Dan Suri, Met Office chief forecaster, said: “Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, unsettled conditions will see bands of rain. With some heavy bursts in places – moving eastwards through the rest of Wednesday and early Thursday.”

