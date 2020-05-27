Twix launches new ice cream sticks and they're smothered in caramel with biscuit pieces in the chocolate shell

With the second heatwave of the summer upon us, it's time to reach for the ice cream.

And they don't come any better than this new find from chocolatier Mars.

Yes, the chocolate giant hs launched a new ice cream and it looks insane!

Let us introduce you to the Twix ice cream stick, which apparently tastes "very similar" to the chocolate bar.

It features creamy vanilla ice cream smothered in a smooth caramel layer.

This is then encased in a hard chocolate shell that's studded with Twix biscuit pieces.

The result, NewFoodsUK said, is stunning.

"I really enjoyed it," foodie blogger Reece told ED!.

"I loved the caramel layer in it," he added.

Oh yum. Twix is my favourite chocolate.

NewFoodsUK also revealed that it tastes "very similar" to a Twix.

"Wow!" said one Twix fan on Instagram.

Another added: "I love these, they're soooo good!"

"Oh my! They look amazing!" another commented.

The ice creams have been spotted on sale at Farmfoods (Credit: Mars)

"OMG that caramel," swooned another.

"That caramel layer," another echoed, adding the love heart eye emoji.

"Oh yum. Twix is my favourite chocolate," another revealed.

Bag a bargain

And, in even better news, the new ice cream sticks are currently a little bit of a bargain.

They're on sale at Farmfoods for £2 for a box of three. Or you can pick up two boxes for £3.

"I don't even know where there is a Farmfoods, but I plan on finding one," said one person keen to try the ice cream sticks.

We don't know about you, but we're planning on clearing some space in our freezer!

"Seems like everything has been ice creamified these days," said one chocolate lover, tagging their pal.

"I know, it's great," came the swift reply.

They're not wrong.

Ice cream season is officially upon us (Credit: Pixabay)

Earlier this year, Lotus released a Biscoff ice cream tub, while M&S gave Percy Pig a chilly makeover. Shoppers can currently pick up tubs of the ice cream in store.

Cadbury also launched tubs of Dairy Milk Caramel ice cream earlier this year. The tubs have an oozing caramel core.

