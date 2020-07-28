Twin with your dog in these matching face mask and bandana sets

Wearing a face mask is now the new normal. However, we doubt anyone would complain about them if they could twin with their dog while wearing one.

Well, that's exactly what you can do thanks to one new launch.

Yes, you can treat yourself to a handmade face mask and your four-legged friend to a bandana in the same design.

Twin with your dog in this matching face mask and bandana set (Credit: Etsy)

The idea is the brainchild of an Etsy seller called StitchyStitchDesigns.

And we defy you not to aww massively at her page.

It features images of owner Betty with her adorable pooch.

While the dog's hu-mum is wearing a COVID-safe face mask, her adorable four-legged friend models the doggy bandanas.

Personalised for you and your pooch

There are a variety of prints to pick from and you can even get them personalised with yours and your dog's initials.

Love the bandanas! Shipped and delivered faster than expected! Great quality and look adorable on my pups.

"We look forward to creating and delivering our unique face masks and dog bandanas made specially for you and/or your fur baby," the Etsy shop reveals.

Pick from a cute Minnie Mouse design, a rainbow Pride mask or pretty pastel colours with initials stitched on in white.

The dog bandanas start from £5.69 each. If you want it personalised, the bandana will set you back £8.18.

There are a number of adorable designs to pick from (Credit: Etsy)

The matching face mask starts from £6.51.

If you want to buy the two as a set, prices start at £13.

The masks and bandanas are both made from breathable cotton.

The blurb also reveals the face mask is reusable and comes with adjustable straps.

"Wearing a face mask is the new norm why not wear a super-cute 100% cotton face mask sewn with double fabric creating a filter pocket for extra protection and adjustable straps for a perfect fit," it reads.

Customised to fit every dog

It added: "If you have a dog, you can match them with an adorable dog bandana customised to your dog's breed and weight. We offer dog bananas in every size for a perfect customised fit."

The items are ready to despatch in between one and three days from the States, and the seller does offer UK shipping.

You can even have the set personalised (Credit: Etsy)

One happy customer revealed they "love the bandanas".

They wrote: "Love the bandanas! Shipped and delivered faster than expected! Great quality and look adorable on my pups. Going to order more!"

If you want to order, you can shop the collection here.

