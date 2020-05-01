Today is International Sauvignon Blanc Day – will you be celebrating?

Today, Friday May 1, marks International Sauvignon Blanc Day – will you be celebrating?

Yes, today is the day to celebrate all that's good about the fabulous dry white wine.

And, if you don't have any in the fridge, then supermarket Aldi is there to lend a helping hand.

If you're popping into store to do your weekly shop, why not add a couple of bottles of the crisp white to your essentials list?

Grab a glass and celebrate this International Sauvignon Blanc Day (Credit: Aldi)

After all, it is almost the weekend, and due to the UK lockdown it's not like you can head to the pub and order yourself a large glass there!

"Spring has sprung and what better time to enjoy a glass of crisp, herbaceous Sauvignon than International Sauvignon Blanc Day," an Aldi rep said.

"A firm favourite across the nation, consumers remain devoted to Sauvignon’s instantly recognisable aromas and characteristics," they added.

Spring has sprung and what better time to enjoy a glass of crisp, herbaceous Sauvignon than International Sauvignon Blanc Day.

Supermarket Aldi sold over 14 million bottles of the wine in the UK and Ireland last year alone, with December being a firm favourite for the tipple – selling one bottle every second!

Its selection of award-winning wines will encourage shoppers to always look on the "white side" and refresh their wine rack this Sauvignon Blanc Day with delicious options that won’t break the bank.

You can pick up this little beauty for £6.99 (Credit: Aldi)

It said: "Whether you prefer a mouth-watering New Zealand Sauvignon or something in the more traditional French style, Aldi has something for everyone."

Won't break the bank

Indeed, we've spotted a few bottles online that most definitely won't break the bank.

The Mineral Blocks Sauvignon Blanc costs £6.99 per bottle.

Aldi revealed: "This is a refreshing and crisp, classic Sauvignon Blanc. Mineral undertones are supported by delicate flavours of tropical fruit and citrus flavours on the nose."

It added: "The distinctive aromas support a wonderfully balanced palate, presenting purity of ripe fruit, coupled with a lingering harmonious finish."

This is "bright, crisp and deliciously fresh" (Credit: Aldi)

The Exquisite Touraine Sauvignon Blanc, meanwhile, costs just £5.99.

It's "bright, crisp and deliciously fresh".

Bottoms up!

We have a feeling International Sauvignon Blanc Day could offer the perfect excuse for that first lockdown hangover…

Cheers!

