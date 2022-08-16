Dermatologist warns TikTok users against using ‘period blood’ as face mask

A dermatologist on TikTok has warned users in a video about using period blood as a face mask.

Yes, some people are apparently using their menstrual blood on their skin amid claims it provides “nutrients”.

However, a dermatologist has now shut down the claims and insisted it’s not very sterile.

What is the TikTok video?

One TikTok user recently shared a video showing herself putting a red liquid over her face.

In the clip, she says: “Yes, this is your sign right now…” before showing a menstrual cup.

She adds: “Go do it.”

In another video, the user claims the mask leaves her skin feeling “so smooth” and it provides “nutrients”.

Many other users then tagged Dr. Joyce, a dermatologist with a following of 427,000 on the app, to ask her advice.

Dr. Joyce said in a video on her account: “This is a hard one. Please I beg of you, do not use your period blood as a face mask.

“There are a lot of reasons for this. There is no way you’re collecting that blood in a sterile way so there’s probably bacteria and sweat and other things that are in that blood.”

She continued: “Also, if you potentially have any infections down there, you could be transmitting baterica and viruses from your gential region onto your facial skin.”

Dr. Joyce added: “Period blood contains red blood cells but also white blood cells, platelets, bacteria, sweat, shed endothelial cells, dead skin cells.

“This is very different from a platelet rich plasma prp facial, like the vampire facial you see in the media.

“For prp, we are actually extracting blood in a sterile way from your veins and then spinning it down to only collect the platelets, taking out red and white blood cells.”

Ending the video, Dr. Joyce said: “Self-collection and administration of period blood is different, don’t do it.”

Many TikTok users were stunned by the video as one commented: “There is a reason why blood has to come out. It doesn’t belong on your face!”

Another wrote: “Ummm… I didn’t, I wasn’t and I don’t want to lol.”

