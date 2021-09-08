Putting garlic up your nose to clear congestion is among the latest TikTok trends, and a health expert has warned against it.

There’s a string of trends and viral hacks which are doing the rounds on the app but this one you may want to miss out on.

The online craze sees people putting cloves of garlic up their nostrils to try and help clear congestion.

People are putting garlic cloves up their noses to clear congestion (Credit: Pixabay)

The videos of people trying out the trend sees them putting peeled garlic cloves up their nostrils and leaving them for 20 to 30 minutes.

Then, when they take them out, their noses stream.

However, a health expert has now insisted people should avoid the trend at all costs.

Doctor warns against TikTok craze

GP Dr Ross Perry, who is the Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, told us that there’s no “medical evidence” that garlic is good for clearing sinuses.

Mr Perry told Entertainment Daily!: “Just like other TikTok trends, putting garlic inside the nose to try and clear sinuses is a really bad idea.

“Despite going viral is really something you’re best to avoid trying to replicate.

“As always with these Tik Tok Trends, they are never something you should try and home.

“Firstly you can cause serious inflammation, particularly if you’re leaving the garlic inside the nose for any length of time.”

Health experts have warned against the trend (Credit: Pixabay)

He continued: “There is no medical evidence whatsoever to suggest that garlic is good for clearing sinuses.

“It can cause irritation, soreness, extreme sensitivity and even bleeding and scabs which will be far more irritating in the long run.

“In actual fact putting garlic inside the nose may have the complete opposite effect and make your sinuses feel even more blocked up.”

Finally, Mr Perry added: “If sinuses are blocked it’s best to use antihistamine or saline sprays or give yourself a home steam which is just as cheap and likely to have more benefit.”

Just don’t do it people!

