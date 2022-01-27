The Sleepy Chicken Challenge on TikTok is a strange new trend currently going viral.

It is being pushed as a bizarre wellness hack that is believed to help cure a cold or the flu.

However, doctors are now warning youngsters that the trend is actually extremely dangerous.

TikTok’s latest viral trend the Sleepy Chicken Challenge (Credit: TikTok)

What is the Sleepy Chicken Challenge on TikTok?

The Sleepy Chicken Challenge is another food horror trend that’s spiralling on TikTok.

The trend consists of cooking chicken breasts in a pan while they’re doused in Vicks’ NyQuil or a similar cold and flu medicine.

Even though it started out as a joke, some people are actually participating in the challenge and consuming the chicken.

The Sleepy Chicken trend started out as a joke (Credit: TikTok)

How did the trend start?

The trend originated back 2020, from a satire account called Rob Flo.

In the TikTok video, he gives a tutorial on how to cook the chicken.

The video starts with the guy holding a NyQuil bottle over a pair of chicken breasts.

He says: “My wife got sick last night so I’m cooking up some NyQuil chicken.”

The narrator then pours almost an entire bottle over the chicken while heating in all in a pan.

He then starts to flip the chicken using a pair of hair straighteners!

After letting the chicken boil for 30 minutes, the narrator puts the bleak blue pieces of chicken onto a plate.

He then went on to pour the remains of the medicine from the pan back into the bottle.

Is the Sleepy Chicken trend dangerous?

Medical professionals are horrified to discover what people are doing for this insane trend.

Pharmacist Abbas Kanani from Chemist Click exclusively told Entertainment Daily: “When watching TikTok videos you must take everything with a pinch of salt and understand that most of these people are just making these videos in a bid to go viral.

“Trends like this are incredibly unsafe and can cause serious health complications so the app should really monitor it’s content.”

Many others have come out on TikTok and other social media platforms warning people to use NyQuil responsibly.

Dr Jeff Foster from H3health also exclusively told ED!: “In general social media should never be our source of medical information.

“The idea that by saturating any food product in medicine believing that it will provide some novel health benefit or cure is not just stupid, but incredibly dangerous.”

Doctors warn that the trend is really dangerous and could risk someone’s life (Credit: Twitter)

What will happen if I consume the chicken?

According to Dr Jeff Foster, there are many side effects to the trend that can be extremely harmful.

He said: “If you soak food in it, or cook it, you are very likely to overdose or at least have no idea what dose you are getting.

“By taking more than you should, you run the real risk of acute liver poisoning, as well as dizziness, vomiting, seizures and death.”

He continued: “You would never dream of taking a whole box of paracetamol in one go, and yet there is really little difference. The safety risk is just so unbelievably high.”

What has NyQuil said about the TikTok trend?

As the trend started to get more out of control, NyQuil posted a statement on Twitter.

It said: “Consumer safety is our number one priority and we do not endorse inappropriate use of our product.

“NyQyuil is an OTC medication that treats night-time symptoms of the common cold and flu.

“It should be taken as directed using the dosage cup provided not exceed four doses in 24 hrs.”

What do you think about the 'sleepy chicken' trend?