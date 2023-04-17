A TikTok star, Katylee Bailey, was left in tears after facing backlash for revealing she had bought a house at 21.

Influencer Katylee, who has over 2.8million followers on the social media platform, shared her exciting news with her followers earlier this month.

Katylee expressed her pride in the incredible achievement. But she was later trolled over the video and accused of ‘bragging’ about buying a house.

Earlier this month, Katylee shared the news on TikTok that she had bought a house mortgage-free. Dancing to a song, she wrote: “So guys I can finally tell you the news!!!

I’m sorry to anyone who feels like I’m bragging about the house thing.

“Today I went to do the last final thing which makes me more confident to tell you that… I’ve actually bought a house!!!! My offer got accepted in October but today I made the payment!!!”

In a later video, Katylee is seen popping a bottle of what appears to be champagne as she wrote: “Mortgage free and a homeowner at 21 baby!!!”

However, the video sparked backlash from trolls. Some people had accused the influencer of ‘bragging’ about her achievement.

After sharing some videos of her new home, Katylee shared a couple of tearful clips as she addressed the criticism. She said: “I just wanted to come on here to say that I’m sorry. I’m sorry to anyone who feels like I’m bragging about the house thing.

“Yes the system is absolutely [bleep]. I will never get my head around the fact that I’ve become so lucky. But believe it or not, I do actually work and let me tell you something, social media is so mentally draining.”

What else did Katylee say?

She continued: “I know there’s many people out there who work their asses off. I genuinely did just fall lucky with social media. And yes my family have given me an amazing life, but I didn’t get brought up with money. So to be able to achieve such a big thing at 21 years old, I’m just so grateful and it’s not bragging, it’s just me being so proud of myself.

“I think if anyone else had the opportunity they’d do it. It’s like people think I’m not human. I’m getting brought down for something I genuinely am so proud of myself for. It’s down to everyone’s love and support that I’ve been able to get to where I am today.”

She then urged the trolls to “not bring someone else down to feel better about yourselves”. She added: “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it because I’m going to be building Ikea flatpacks tomorrow! And guess what? I’m recording it.”

TikTok influencer supported

Following Katylee’s tearful video, many of her followers offered their support. One person said: “Don’t you dare apologise! You are allowed to share your achievements!”

Another wrote: “You’ve got nothing to apologise for! You should be so proud to have achieved something so big at such a young age!”

