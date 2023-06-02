Setting off ‘beige flags’? TikTok trend warns of boring traits putting people off dating you

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you might have seen a lot of people discussing “beige flags” and we’re sorry to tell you – but you might have a lot of them.

You might have heard of “red flags”, the things that warn people that things were going to be wrong in their relationship. These tend to be more serious from lying partners or someone who has cheated on many previous partners. There are also “green flags”, the things that tell you that you’re in a good relationship from always showering you with compliments to always trusting each other.

So, what then are “beige flags”? Well, there are the things that aren’t exactly good but not so bad that they would send you running. The things that just put you off a person, and make you cringe. Here are the beige flags you might have…

People on TikTok are confessing what little things put them off their partners (Credit: Unsplash)

TikTok beige flags: What are they?

You might be super self-conscious of what your beige flags are now and after watching all these TikToks, we are too. One Tiktoker complained about her boyfriend’s alarm anxiety.

She wrote: “My boyfriend’s beige flag is that he doesn’t put his phone on silent mode throughout the night because he’s scared it means his morning alarm won’t go off. No matter how many times I tell him, or secretly do it and it still goes off – he just won’t risk it. I have to be consistently woke up by his notifications through the night.”

Have you been a victim of this date beige flag? Not sure you’d get a second date for this one: “My boyfriend’s beige flag is that no matter the restaurant, he will always ask the waiter what to order. No deliberation. He will blindly order what the waiter says. No matter how awkward or embarrassed the waiter looks when he asks. Every time.”

And it’s not just men who are guilty of beige flags. Boyfriends are calling out girlfriends. Husbands are calling out wives. Besties calling out besties. Nobody is safe from the big beige complaints. One person shared: “My girlfriend’s beige flag is that she doesn’t know how to sum up her day. She will tell me every single little thing that happened. She went down the elevator. Then she told me. Held the door for someone? I know about it. One time it took her two hours to finish telling me about her day.”

Beige flags aren’t bad, but they’re not good either… (Credit: Unsplash)

Some people are bravely confessing their own beigeness

Other people are confessing their own beige flags. One woman confessed: “My beige flag is I will only remember the most random things about you. Your favourite colour is red? Great! I won’t remember. You hate seafood? Also will not remember. But one time at 2:43pm you stubbed your toe. And one time you asked for a salad and got extra feta, I will definitely remember that.”

Another TikToker admitted: “My beige flag is that I will suddenly just start talking about something I’ve been thinking about with zero context for the other person. Like I will be thinking about a food and then just say ‘I think it’s a bit expensive though’ without actually initiating a conversation. Nobody knows what’s going on.”

And some are a bit more odd than others. One person wrote: “My beige flag is that I have a never ending bit that Italians aren’t real. Italy doesn’t exist. It was made up by pasta companies in order to sell more pasta. Think about it, you’ve never met anyone from Italy.”

So, we can at least all take comfort in the fact that we’re all a bit beige, and at least those flags aren’t red!

