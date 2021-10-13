TikTok is known for its viral trends, but the latest involving using lube as make-up primer might just be the most ridiculous yet.

Yes, you heard that right, actual lube.

Beauty trends are a dime a dozen nowadays as people try all the latest hacks to look their best.

And now we have #lubeprimer, which has been gathering major traction on TikTok and has been seen over seven million times and counting.

Beauty bloggers are trying out the new lube as a primer trend (Credit: TikTok)

What is the new TikTok lube primer trend all about?

The beauty cheat sees bloggers ditching professional and expensive primers in favour of lube usually used during sex.

The trend began with make-up influencer Luke Ketuhok, who began posting numerous videos using Durex lube as a base.

Oddly enough, this trend isn’t as new as it claims to be.

Back in 2016, a similar trend emerged on social media that involved lubricant and Vagisil.

At the time, it was popularised by famous beauty blogger Huda Kattan.

The trend is proving controversial, with some confused people rushing to social media to share their thoughts.

“Bruv, TikTokers are using LUBE as a primer for their make-up. I’ve had enough,” said one user.

A second tweeted: “No way am I seeing people use lube as face primer?”

“People using lube as face primer in broad daylight,” laughed a third.

However, Durex has not endorsed the trend (Credit: Durex)

Should I be putting lube on my face?

Well, it may not the body part it’s intended for, but apparently there’s at least some logic to the madness.

Most silicon-based lubes like Durex include ingredients such as propylene glycol, hydroxyethylcellulose, benzoic acid and sodium hydroxide.

Surprisingly, these are frequently found in skincare products too.

Skincare specialist Hyram Yarbro shared his thoughts in a TikTok video, saying: “First I was thinking about the ingredients, like are they going to destroy your skin?

“Although if they’re going to be shoved up there where the sun doesn’t shine then the ingredients probably aren’t too shabby.”

Bruv, TikTokers are using LUBE as primer for their makeup. I've had enough. pic.twitter.com/3ISrSW0JOI — Scotty Thee Sexfluencer™️ (@ScottyUnfamous) October 11, 2021

However, Dr Victor Wong, Medical Director of Laser Clinics UK, has a warning for those willing to give the trend a go.

“It can dehydrate the skin, leaving it dry and more prone to inflammation,” he told Dazed. “It can also block pores on the face.”

So what do you think of the lube as a primer trend?