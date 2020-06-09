This Morning's Holly Willoughby looks summery in orange pineapple-print dress

TV's Holly Willoughby looked super summery as she presented This Morning wearing a gorgeous pineapple-print midi dress.

Holly wore the high-neck Luella dress by Ghost on Tuesday's show (June 9).

It featured orange pineapples, flouncy sleeves and a £120 price tag.

However, far from the usual "wear more high street" comments, Holly's Instagram followers were full of praise for her choice of outfit.

Some even said there's a secret message behind Holly's look.

Today is International Batten Disease Awareness Day.

Batten disease is a rare group of nervous system disorders that are all fatal.

And today supporters are turning social media orange to show their support.

Thank you for wearing orange on a day that is so important to us.

"Well done Holly! This will mean the world to a family we love!" said one of her followers on her daily #HWstyle upload.

"I messaged her yesterday," said another. "Wonder if this is the reason or happy coincidence," they added with orange heart emojis.

"Thank you so much for helping to raise awareness of the ultra-rare Batten disease," said another.

"It was lovely to meet you a couple of years ago and it means so much to have your support today," they added.

Some said Holly wore the orange dress to raise awareness for Batten disease (Credit: ITV)

"Thank you for wearing orange on a day that is so important to us and all the other amazing Batten disease families!" another commented.

"We say a massive thank for helping spread awareness of Batten disease," another added.

"Thank you for your support for International Batten Disease Awareness Day! Let’s turn Instagram orange! It’s all about raising awareness today,' another explained.

Others took to Instagram to tell Holly their thoughts on her "fruity" dress.

"I love pineapple on a dress but NOT on pizza," quipped one.

Another said: "Love the the pineapples. Makes me feel like exotic holidays."

Not everyone's a fan, though

However, you can't please all of the people all of the time, and some of Holly's followers likened her look to a pair of curtains.

The dress reminded others of curtains, though (Credit: Ghost)

"What the hell is Holly wearing? It looks like she has just wrapped a pair of floral curtains around her," one follower posted.

"Wish she would stop trying to look all fashion and edgy it doesn't suit her!" they concluded.

