This Morning's Holly Willoughby brings out her wild side in gorgeous cheetah-print dress

TV's Holly Willoughby got a resounding yes to the dress as she fronted This Morning on Thursday (June 18).

Taking to Instagram to upload her daily #HWstyle photo, Holly revealed she was wearing a black and pink cheetah-print dress.

And to say her followers loved it would be an understatement.

Viewers loved the dress Holly Willoughby wore on Thursday's show (Credit: ITV)

"Love this dress," said one fan.

"I’ve got this dress – one of my favourites," said another.

"Fab dress," said another.

"Looking lovely Holly, love the dress," another said.

"Looking beautiful as always Holly," said another.

You always look nice, but what do you with all the clothes, as you never wear them again? Seems a waste, or are they just sent back?

"Beautiful print. Love the dress," another commented.

It's in the sale

Holly's animal-print midi dress, with its pleated skirt, is currently in the sale on the Whistles website for £143.20.

It's available in sizes 4 to 18.

"Animal prints continue to catch our eye and this brushed cheetah-print dress is sure to be a favourite," said the blurb.

It added: "Designed in a versatile midi length, it will flow with the silhouette."

Some viewers did wonder, though, if Holly gets to keep the gorgeous clothes she wears on the show.

A "waste"

They branded it a "waste" if she only wears them once.

One commented: "You always look nice, but what do you with all the clothes, as you never wear them again? Seems a waste, or are they just sent back?"

Another said: "Your outfits are always lovely. Hope you get to keep them!"

Others pulled the star up on her camera angle and even "laughed" at Holly's pose!

The star started taking her outfit pictures herself at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"These selfies make me laugh with the perspective involving tiny feet," quipped one follower.

"What’s with the same shoes every day that you can’t stand properly in?" said one disgruntled viewer.

The dress is in the sale online (Credit: Whistles)

Clearly put off by the price of the dress, they added: "Do you ever wear any different shoes or brands that us layman people could actually afford?!"

On Wednesday's show Holly wore a floral blouse that costs just £20.

But the low price point clearly wasn't enough to please some viewers!

"Much better than yesterday. Love it." said one fan of today's look.

