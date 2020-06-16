This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield twin in pale blue

It appears This Morning's Phillip Schofield has been taking styling tips from co-host Holly Willoughby.

Yes, it appears the pair are so close, they've even started dressing alike!

As the duo kicked off Tuesday's show (June 16), one eagle-eyed viewer made the observation.

Holly wore a gorgeous pale blue dress on today's show (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of the show, Holly uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot.

In the picture, she revealed she was wearing a £129 dress by Ghost that's now sold out.

And that's when an eagle-eyed viewer spotted something fishy could be going on behind the scenes.

Has silver fox Phil sacked the stylist and instead recruited Holly?

Read more: Government advisor warns it'll be 'highly surprising' if Britain avoids second wave

Her dress featured puff sleeves and a ditsy pale blue floral print.

And it appears copycat Phil decided to coordinate his look with his blonde co-host.

Far from blue

One Holly fan asked: "Do you and Phil coordinate your clothing colours daily? Both in pale blue today."

Phil hasn't revealed where his shirt is from, but the grey/blue striped shirt matched Holly's look perfectly.

Phil also wore a blue hue (Credit: ITV)

And it's not the first time the pair have twinned their looks.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

The same woman continued: "Yesterday your green skirt and Phil's shirt…"

Do you and Phil coordinate your clothing colours daily? Both in pale blue today.

She added: "It's nice to see you do."

Phil twinned with Holly Willoughby in green on Monday's show (Credit: ITV)

Others weren't so kind to gorgeous Holly and branded the dress "granny".

"Sorry, don't like dress. You look like an old lady," said one.

Read more: Primark employee lifts the lid on chaotic reopening day

"Looking gorgeous as ever Holly, but please stop wearing the granny dresses," pleaded another.

"You're not old enough for this look but hair and make-up on point," another critic offered.

Over on Twitter, Holly's fans suggested she was paying tribute to a retro TV show with her look.

With the ruched sleeves and high neck, some said Holly looked like an extra from 1970s Little House On The Prairie.

"Holly dressed like she has an audition for Little House On The Prairie later #ThisMorning," one posted with the crying with laughter emoji.

Holly's homage

Another tweeted a picture of Nancy Oleson, one of the characters on the show.

And they commented on Holly's "homage" to her.

"Holly paying homage to Little House On The Prairie today," they said.

Holly paying homage to Little House on the Prairie today... #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/4acuwE44RH — Fi 🌊⛱🌊🍦🌊 (@Fibutton) June 16, 2020

Earlier this week, Holly was branded a "tease" as she presented the show in a sheer blouse.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.