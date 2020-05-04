This Morning viewers slam Holly Willoughby for wearing expensive designer outfit

TV's Holly Willoughby has been slammed by viewers of This Morning over today's outfit choice (Monday, May 4).

Although she looks gorgeous, it appears her sleek, "smart and professional" outfit came at quite the cost.

Uploading her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram, Holly revealed she was wearing a shirt and trousers to host the show.

Viewers slammed Holly Willoughby for wearing an expensive outfit (Credit: ITV)

The Ensor cream polka dot shirt – with frill detailing – garnered the most attention from her followers.

It's from LK Bennett – where the Duchess of Cambridge gets her famous wedges – and costs £150.

"A summery take on the classic shirt, our Ensor crinkle blouse offers great balance to sleek tailoring," said the website blurb.

"In cream and black micro polka dots, it has elongated collars, ruffle detail through the front, oversized pearl buttons and summer-length cuffed sleeves," it added.

The site also states it is made from "100% polyester".

"The blouse is lovely, but £150 for a polyester top? Blimey," said one follower.

"Where are the high street clothes please?" another pleaded.

The TV host teamed the blouse with a pair of J Crew trousers costing £110.

However, showing her economical side, it's thought that Holly wore the trousers on the show back in March.

"Have we not seen this outfit before," said one.

The blouse is lovely, but £150 for a polyester top? Blimey.

"It's okay to re-wear clothes," one of Holly's followers blasted. "You don't have to throw it away after first wear."

"J Crew unfortunately gone bust today," one of her followers commented.

Indeed, the brand – one of Holly's favourites – has indeed filed for bankruptcy.

The "100% polyester" shirt costs £150 (Credit: LK Bennett)

Other Holly fans seemed unbothered about the cost and flooded the star's post with complimentary comments.

"Not used to seeing you in trousers very smart and professional," said one fan of her look.

"Elegant as always," said another.

"Fab shirt," another commented.

"You look fabulous," said another of the star's admirers.

Holly's outfits for the show last week received a mixed reaction from viewers.

The green striped midi dress that she wore on Wednesday's show reminded viewers of a Twister ice lolly.

While some also wondered why she'd gone to work dressed as a deck chair!

What did you think of Holly's look? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.